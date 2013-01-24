KH Industries Introduces new Flip It & Forget It Wiring Device Product Line for 15-amp, 20-amp and 50-amp Plugs and Connectors

KH Flip Seal plugs and connector wiring devices are used in agriculture, manufacturing, and industrial applications to keep out dust, dirt and moisture.

KH Flip Seal wiring devices are industrial grade and feature KH's exclusive Flip It & Forget It™ plug and connector design which seals out dust, dirt, and moisture. KH Flip Seals are used in agriculture, manufacturing, and industrial applications, including silo loaders, welding, and manufacturing.

KH exclusive Flip It & Forget It™ plug and connector design seals out dust, dirt, and moisture. When the connector's ‘lip' is flipped over the plug a secure electrical connection is made; if the plug is tugged it will stay connected. To safely disconnect, just give it a hard pull.

KH Flip Seal, "Flip It & Forget It" design features:



Re-wireable design.

Rubber housing with phenolic insert provides rugged and durable construction.

Molded rubber lip on connector provides a moisture, dust, and weather resistant enclosure when flipped over the plug.

Stainless steel screws.

50-Amp configurations include:

2-Pole, 3 Wire Straight Blades: 250-Amp with KH's exclusive Flip Seal Design.

NEMA: 6-50P - Plug/Male

NEMA: 6-50R - Connector/Female

3 Pole, 3 Wire Straight Blades: 125/250-Amp with KH's exclusive Flip Seal Design.

NEMA: 10-50P - Plug/Male

NEMA: 10-50R - Connector/Female

3 Pole, 4 Wire Straight Blades: 125/250-Amp with KH's exclusive Flip Seal Design.

NEMA: 14-50P - Plug/Male

NEMA: 14-50R - Connector/Female

Flip Seal plugs and connectors are also available in 15 Amp, 20 Amp, and 30 Amp NEMA Configurations.

For more information, visit:http://www.khindustries.com/50Amps

Or call: 716-312-0088.

KH Industries is a state-of-the-art US manufacturer of industrial-grade portable lighting and power products for the utility, construction, aviation, chemical, petroleum, marine, OEMs, and agricultural industries. KH Industries is located near Buffalo, New York.

