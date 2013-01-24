Wright Conserve Hip Replacement Lawsuit Conference Scheduled for February 11th, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports

Bernstein Liebhard LLP Now Investigating Wright Hip Implant Lawsuits Involving Wright Conserve Hip Replacements, Wright Profemur Hip Implants.

Wright Conserve Hip Replacement lawsuits continue to move forward in a multidistrict litigation now underway in U.S. District Court, Northern District of Georgia, Bernstein Liebhard LLP reports. According to court documents, the next Status Conference in the Wright Conserve litigation has been scheduled for February 11, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (In re: Wright Medical Technology, Inc., Conserve Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation -MDL No. 2329)*

“We are pleased to see this litigation moving ahead, as we continue to hear from individuals who have suffered painful complications, allegedly due to a Wright Conserve hip implant,” says Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm that represents the victims of defective drugs and medical devices. The Firm is currently investigating lawsuits involving Wright Conserve hip implants, as well as Wright Profemur hip replacements.

Wright Conserve Hip Implant Lawsuits

The litigation underway in the Northern District of Georgia involves claims related to the Wright Conserve Total Hip Implant System, Conserve Total A-Class Advanced Metal Hip Implant System, and the Conserve Resurfacing System. All of the lawsuits allege that the Wright hip implants were defectively designed and caused personal injury to plaintiffs.

Metal-on-metal hip replacement systems like the Wright Conserve consist of a metal ball that rests in a metal acetabular cup, both of which are made of cobalt-chromium alloy. In a Safety Communication issued on January 17th, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) cautioned that metal debris released by all-metal hips can damage the bone and/or soft tissue surrounding the implant and joint. Some of the metal ions released will enter the bloodstream and travel to other parts of the body, where they may cause symptoms or illnesses elsewhere in the body, the agency said. Among other things, the FDA advised doctors to consider metal ion testing if patients are experiencing symptoms of hip implant failure.**

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is also investigating claims involving the Wright Profemur hip implant. On September 4, 2012, the Honorable William J. Duffey, Jr., who is overseeing the federal Wright Conserve hip litigation in Georgia, issued a discovery order directing Wright Medical to produce certain documents pertaining to its Profemur hip neck stems after plaintiffs argued that the Profemur neck stem was an integral part of the flawed design for the Wright Conserve hip replacement system. ***

Individuals who experienced complications related to Wright Conserve hip implants or Wright Profemur hip implants may be entitled to compensation for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering and other damages. To learn more about Wright hip implant lawsuits, please visit Bernstein Liebhard LLP's website, http://www.consumerinjurylawyers.com/, or call one of the Firm's attorneys today for a free case review, at 1-877-779-1414.

