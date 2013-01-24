Merlin Media LLC (97.9 The Loop / Q87.7 FM) and MMANUTS.COM Announce Partnership

MMANUTS.COM becomes the official MMA Show in the Chicagoland area for 97.9 The Loop and Q87.7 FM with weekly video releases featuring UFC previews, recaps, interviews and more for fans of Mixed Martial Arts.

Merlin Media LLC announced today a partnership with MMANUTS.COM to produce a weekly video show covering the rapidly growing sport of mixed martial arts for the Chicago market. The alliance expects to leverage the large local radio audience with the millions of worldwide viewers already tuning in to the MMANUTS MMA Show online to offer a unique take on MMA for fans of the sport.

The Takedown powered by MMANUTS will be featured on (WLUP- 97.9 The Loop – http://wlup.com/mma) and (WKQX- Q87.7 – http://q877.com/mma) providing a weekly take on upcoming martial arts events, recaps, interviews and other news involving the sport.

About MMANUTS.COM

The Chicago Based MMA Show that walks the line between serious and ridiculous with views from Ingo Weigold (Left Nut), Matt Griffith (Right Nut), and the Magic 8 Ball to keep us in check. Covering major mixed martial arts events by the UFC, Bellator, and others with a focus on no holds barred fun. Join us in the discussion at http://mmanuts.com as we cover the fastest growing sport in the world with our own unique twist.

About Merlin Media LLC

Merlin Media LLC is a media company operating three Chicago radio stations (87.7 MHz WKQX “Q87.7”, 97.9 MHz WLUP “The Loop” and 101.1 MHz WIQI “i101”) and 106.9MHz WWIQ “IQ106.9” in Philadelphia

