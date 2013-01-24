Nia Peeples as Pam Fields Dons LKS Originals Orgone Energy Jewelry on ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars, Episode 3.17. Show Airs January 29, 2013.

LKS Originals has received word that actress Nia Peeples, as Pam Fields, will don the company's Nacozari Turquoise Necklace and Earrings set, from its Orgone Energy Jewelry Collection, on Episode 3.17 of ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars. The episode airs January 29.

Lisa Smith, designer/owner, LKS Originals (http://www.LKSOriginals.com), has received word from The Artisan Group that actress Nia Peeples, in the role of Pam Fields, will sport the company's Nacozari Turquoise Necklace and Earrings set, from its popular Orgone Energy Jewelry Collection, on ABC Family's popular television show, "Pretty Little Liars." The jewelry will be worn on Episode 3.17, titled “Out of the Frying Pan, into the Inferno", which airs January 29.

Peeples received the LKS Originals jewelry as part of a collaborative gift bag coordinated by art promotions and celebrity gifting company The Artisan Group, of which Smith is a member. Valerie Guerrero, founder of The Artisan Group, shipped the gift bag to Peeples in June 2012.

Soon thereafter, Smith received a “thank you” Tweet from the actress along with a photo of her wearing the jewelry set. One week later, Smith was notified her piece would be worn in an upcoming episode of "Pretty Little Liars." The episode details were announced in December. Watch a video that includes images of LKS Original's jewelry design for Nia Peeples here.

Smith created the jewelry set specifically for Nia using sterling silver and a rare Nacozari Turquoise. The pieces also incorporate the company's signature Orgone Energy focal elements, which contain Orgonite, a mix of materials believed to offer the wearer positive energy and protection by collecting etheric energy (life energy or chi) and transforming negative energy into positive energy.

From the start, Smith knew she wanted to gift Nia pieces from the Orgone Energy Jewelry line and decided to incorporate the Nacozari Turquoise because it is Nia's birthstone. The sterling silver was selected to add a casual but refined touch and complement Nia's skin tones.

“Every piece of Orgone Energy jewelry I create is infused with positive energy and blessings from my heart,” remarked Smith, “I was sure that Nia would enjoy wearing the pieces but I never dreamed they would end up being worn on "Pretty Little Liars."

Smith recently participated at in the Official Gift Lounge for the 46th Annual CMA Awards and GBK's Luxury Gift Lounge for the 2012 Primetime Emmys. She has also designed and gifted jewelry for Khloe Kardashian, Tyra Banks and Amy Poehler.

Smith creates her LKS Originals jewelry out of her home studio near Denver, Colorado, where nature, her stash of gemstones and current fashion trends inspire her. She is also known for her work with polymer clay and enjoys creating mosaics, although these are not for sale. Smith is a member of The Artisan Group, an exclusive collective of artisans who collaborate to provide handcrafted work at elite Hollywood events.

All LKS originals jewelry is available online on the company's website as well as at select art shows in the western region of the country. Custom orders are welcome.

To learn more about LKS Originals or its participation in The Artisan Group's celebrity gifting initiatives, visit the website, like it on Facebook and follow it on Twitter.

ABOUT LKS ORIGINALS

Lisa Smith of Thorton, Colorado is the owner of LKS Originals (http://www.LKSOriginals.com). The company specializes in handcrafted artisan jewelry incorporating natural gemstones, beading, wire-wrapping and resin work. Orgone Energy Jewelry is the company's signature line of pendants, bracelets and earrings. The pieces contain Orgonite, which is a mix of materials believed to offer the wearer positive energy and protection by collecting etheric energy (life energy or chi) and transforming negative energy into positive energy.

