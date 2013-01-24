Hiring A Professional Voice Talent to Record Business Phone Greetings and On-Hold Messages Helps Improve Sales New Survey Finds

There's a reason Fortune 500 companies hire professional voice talent to record their phone greetings and don't get the receptionist or CEO to do it, and that's because it's often the first interaction a new client will have with the business, and first impressions last. Voice over casting website The Voice Realm last week surveyed New Yorkers to find what annoys them most when calling a business and why they hang up.

Employing the services of a professional voice actor can actually be one of the cheapest parts of a marketing campaign that has one of the biggest effects. A caller is a captive audience, one that has taken the time to consciously contact a business with a likely purpose of becoming or being a current customer.

The voice is an extension of the company's brand; it adds a personal connection between the caller and the business. Having an interesting sounding human voice has been proven to decrease the chances of a caller hanging up when compared to music being played.

Using a voice over that has been recorded in a studio also gives a better sound quality, which enables the message to get through.

Voice over casting website The Voice Realm did a survey in New York City and asked - what was the most frustrating thing about on-hold phone messages when calling a business?

The number one response was not being able to understand what was being said, closely followed by the voice sounding uninteresting and boring. Also listed highly was no sound at all. Many survey responders said they simply hung up thinking that the call had dropped.

When it comes down to selecting a male of female voice talent, this all depends on the industry and target market.

Casting Agent from The Voice Realm, Danie McPherson says that females are more likely to respond to another female voice when the business or product relates to anything for the home or family. “Women simply trust other women. It probably goes back to maternal instincts or a mother and daughter or best girlfriend bond. However a male voice is typically used for something that requires authority, such as a warning system or stadium announcements at a sports game. Of course there are the obvious ones like truck commercials or beer television spots.”

Clients have the benefit when using an online voice recording service to select their phone greeting voiceover talent because they get to listen to many different voices all in one go, rather than going through a traditional casting agent which can take a whole day to screen a number of voices in person.

The on hold voice should be interesting enough to hold the callers attention, and clear enough so that every word is understood.

“Small businesses should look at the big picture, if a professional voice actor costs $300, break that down over using the recording for two years. That's only $8 per month. A very small investment into creating a big first impression,” McPherson concluded.

