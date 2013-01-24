ñol

KH Industries Launches Industrial Grade 20 Amp White Retractable Power Cord Reel Product Line

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 4:41 PM | 2 min read

Industrial grade white retractable power cord reels by KH Industries include 12/3 SJOW or 12/3 SEOW white power cable to deliver 20-amps of service while providing an aesthetic and unobtrusive temporary power solution. KH's RTB white cord reels are ideal for retail applications, educational/instructional facilities, and event/hospitality venues

Hamburg, N.Y. (PRWEB) January 24, 2013

KH's RTB White Cord Reels are NEMA 4 listed for indoor, outdoor, and wet location use and have a 30-Amp/600 Volt rated slip ring while featuring a durable all steel body with white powder coat finish.

K&H's new product line of white retractable power cord reels include a variety of cord lengths from 25', 35' and 50' with 12/3 white SEOW and 12/3 SJOW white cable and options of a single receptacle, or an outlet box with 2 or 4 receptacles.

In 2009, K&H Industries began offering a white cord reel with 25' of 12/3 SEOW white cable. Due to the high demand for this reel and the frequent requests for longer cable lengths, K&H is now offering a complete product line of white cord reels with white cable. Frequently these reels are used in retail or teaching environments where a bright safety yellow cord reel would be jarring to the eye. With K&H's white powder coated reel, the power reel blends into the background, while still delivering 20-amp power service.

“Customers that want white cord reels, are frequently hair salons, teaching laboratories, retail stores, theaters, and event centers,“ states John Herc, vice president of K&H Industries.

Features on the RTB white retractable cord reel include:

  • 30-Amp/600-Volt rated slip ring
  • Heavy-duty formed steel mounting base: mount to ceiling, floor, or wall
  • All steel construction
  • White powder-coat finish
  • Adjustable ball stop included
  • Positive lock ratchet included
  • 6' Feeder cord included
  • Made in USA

OPTIONS    

  • 25,' 35' or 50' standard cord lengths, custom cord lengths available
  • 12/3, 600 Volt SEOW White Cable, or
  • 12/3, 300 Volt SJOW White Cable
  • Outlet boxes, plugs, or connectors

Click here to go to the RTB White Cord Reel page >>

Or call: 716-312-0088.

KH Industries is leading USA manufacturer of temporary lighting and power solutions for the utility, aviation, fleet, construction, manufacturing, chemical, petroleum and marine industries.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10290411.htm

