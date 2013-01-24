Hidden Path Entertainment's Defense Grid: Containment Now Available on Steam

All-New Levels, Characters and Story Expand the Defense Grid Universe

Defense Grid: Containment, from independent game developer Hidden Path Entertainment, is now available for download on Steam for $4.99. The all-new expansion to the award-winning tower defense game, Defense Grid: The Awakening, was funded through a successful Kickstarter campaign and provides players with many hours of new content including 8 new maps, a new story, two new characters (voiced by Firefly's Alan Tudyk and E.R.'s Ming-Na Wen), and 32 new challenge modes. The entire Defense Grid: Containment bundle (all Defense Grid content to date) is available for $19.99.

“We are so thankful to our Kickstarter backers for their support,” said Jeff Pobst, CEO, Hidden Path Entertainment. “This game is the result of collective input, feedback, and voting. It's been a huge, rewarding project for us, and we're so excited to have this new approach in working directly with our fans on our games.”

Defense Grid: Containment is just the latest chapter to Defense Grid: The Awakening. The storyline picks up right where The Awakening left off, and leads the player on an original adventure that opens up exciting future possibilities. New environments and modes of play will require fresh strategies and creative thinking to beat back the aliens and defend humanity. Frequently cited as the best tower defense game available and one of the 25 highest rated games by users on Xbox LIVE Arcade, Defense Grid is for many the definitive tower defense experience.

More at http://store.steampowered.com/app/18523/

About Defense Grid:

Defense Grid features beautiful environments, spectacular effects, and a dynamic, engaging soundtrack. The controls are intuitive and the gameplay is deep - the special attacks and properties of each tower work together to provide many ways to succeed. Together with expansions, the game now has 48 unique environments, each with a different placement of roads, tower build locations, and open areas to plan a strategy around.

About Hidden Path Entertainment

Hidden Path Entertainment is an independent video game development company established to develop and produce interactive entertainment software for current and future generations of video game consoles, as well as other computing platforms. Hidden Path's team is made up of industry veterans who have each contributed to highly successful titles in multiple genres and on multiple platforms. In addition to titles like Defense Grid, Hidden Path has worked with partners like Valve to develop games such as Counter-Strike:Global Offensive. Hidden Path Entertainment can be found online at http://www.hiddenpath.com.

About Steam

The leading online platform for PC games and digital entertainment, Steam delivers new releases and online services to over 40 million PC users around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.steamgames.com.

About Valve

Valve is an entertainment software and technology company founded in 1996 and based in Bellevue, Washington. The company's portfolio of entertainment properties includes Half-Life, Counter-Strike, Day of Defeat, Team Fortress and Portal. Valve's catalog of products accounts for over 20 million retail units sold worldwide, and over 80% of PC online action gameplay. In addition, Valve is a developer of leading-edge technologies, such as the Source game engine and Steam, a broadband platform for the delivery and management of digital content. For more information, please visit http://www.valvesoftware.com.

Download screenshots from http://www.hiddenpath.com/games/defense-grid-containment/images.php

Watch the trailer at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rf7ap_x7ZEc



