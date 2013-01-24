Tegile Zebi Storage Array Named a Finalist in the Storage Magazine/SearchStorage.com 2012 Products of the Year Awards

Tegile Zebi HA 2800 Storage Array Named Finalist in 2012 Storage Magazine Products of the Year Award

Tegile Systems, a pioneer in primary storage de-duplication in virtualized server and desktop environments, today announced that its Zebi HA 2800 storage array has been selected by the editors of TechTarget's Storage Media Group as a “2012 Products of the Year” finalist in the storage systems category. (http://searchstorage.techtarget.com/feature/Enterprise-storage-system-2012-Products-of-the-Year-finalists)

“We are honored to be named as a finalist for the Storage Products of the Year, a well-respected and leading award for product excellence,” said Rob Commins, vice president of marketing, Tegile Systems. “Our HA2800 Array is an all-flash array that can be optionally configured with a large pool of disk drives to store cold data. The HA2800 is a hybrid solution unique in the market and designed specifically for today's virtualized environment. The fact that well-respected journalists and industry leaders are heralding our product as a vanguard in this crowded field is certainly a validation of our technology strategy.”

The Product of the Year awards are judged by Storage magazine and SearchStorage.com editorial staff in conjunction with a team of users, industry experts and analysts. The awards honor the best storage products for use by the enterprise and are based on innovation, performance, ease of integration, ease of use and management and value. The three overall winners – gold, silver, bronze – will be announced in each category in the February issue of Storage magazine.

About Tegile Systems

Tegile Systems is pioneering a new generation of award-winning, enterprise storage arrays that balance performance, capacity, features and price for virtualization, file services and database applications. With Tegile's Zebi line of hybrid storage arrays, the company is redefining the traditional approach to storage by providing a family of arrays that is significantly faster than all hard disk-based arrays and significantly less expensive than all solid-state disk-based arrays.

Tegile's patent-pending MASS technology accelerates the Zebi's performance and enables on-the-fly de-duplication and compression of data so each Zebi has a usable capacity far greater than its raw capacity. Tegile's award-winning technology solutions enable customers to better address the requirements of server virtualization, virtual desktop integration and database integration than other offerings. Featuring both NAS and SAN connectivity, Tegile arrays are easy-to-use, fully redundant, and highly scalable. They come complete with built-in auto-snapshot, auto-replication, near-instant recovery, onsite or offsite failover, and virtualization management features. Additional information is available at http://www.tegile.com. Follow Tegile on Twitter @tegile.

Media Contacts:

Tegile Systems

Nancy Pieretti

603-268-8007

nancy.pieretti(at)a3communications(dot)co.uk

Federica Monsone

44 (0) 1252 875 203

fred.monsone(at)a3communications(dot)co.uk

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358978.htm