Franchise Consultant Finalist for Business Excellence Award

Winning Franchise Solutions Named Finalist for Business Excellence Awards

January 7, 2013—Winning Franchise Solutions is building the American dream, one business at a time. Recognizing that success, ActionCOACH recently named the company a finalist for their 2013 Business Excellence Awards in the Best Start-Up category.

While many new businesses struggle to break even during the first five years, Winning Franchise Solutions reported record profits in 2012, the company's first full year in business. A franchise consulting firm, the business connects successful business people with winning franchising opportunities.

Owner Pete Gilfillan paired his 20 years of experience as a corporate executive with lessons learned as a small business owner to build a consultancy helping others realize their dreams.

Working closely with each client, Winning Franchise Solutions consultants explore the individual's interests, skills and lifestyle goals to identify the business opportunity that provides the best match. Consultants navigate the many franchise businesses, focusing on those that will deliver the best results for the client.

Winning Franchise Solutions specializes in working with business owners looking to diversify and corporate executives ready for a change. Consultants help candidates understand the benefits of owning a franchise business and minimize risk.

“Transitioning from corporate life to a life of independence could not have been simpler,” said Eric Van de Bovenkamp, a Winning Franchise Solutions client. “By reducing the number of options to those that I could afford and met with my business and personal goals, it allowed me to strip away the emotion and focus on what made sense for me.”

The franchise consulting business was selected from a record number of entries based on the company's standout financial success and thorough business model. Gilfillan worked with Rick Crossland, an executive business coach, to set aggressive goals and create a detailed plan.

“The fantastic business Pete Gilfillan has built in a short 18-month time frame is nothing short of astounding! His bottom-line performance and operating metrics far surpass even businesses of 20-30 employees that have been operating for years,” Crossland explained.

Plans for the business include a major expansion in 2013, and the launch of a new website: http://www.buyfranchisebusiness.com. Building on last year's success, the firm will add educational marketing programs to the mix. Above all, Winning Franchise Solutions will continue guiding franchise candidates toward successful business ownership.

The Business Excellence Awards are sponsored by ActionCOACH. The 2013 awards will be presented at a dinner in Las Vegas January 25.

