'Stars, Guitars & Animals from Mars' to Reign at 15th Annual Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Pet Parade

Shreveport's Mardi Gras parade for animals features contests, costumes and more.

Thousands of pets and their owners, dressed in their Mardi Gras finest, are expected to converge on Shreveport's downtown riverfront for the annual Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Pet Parade on Sunday, Feb. 3 at RiverView Park, 601 Clyde Fant Parkway. Activities begin at 1:30 p.m. and the parade starts at 3 p.m. This year's theme is “Stars, Guitars & Animals from Mars.” Prizes will be awarded for Best Float, Pet/Owner Look-A-Like and Best Dressed contests, with judging from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The royal court of pets will be presented at 2:30 p.m.

Known as “the animal krewe,” the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Inc. parade often includes cats and dogs, as well as rabbits, ponies, chickens, and more. Now in its 15th year, the parade has grown from a small crowd of 100 people in its first year, to a turnout of 5,000 people and pets at last year's event. The parade is part of the krewe's mission to develop, foster and promote programs to benefit abused, neglected and homeless animals, as well as promote responsible pet ownership through education about a voluntary spay/neuter program.

“We have a good time at our parade, but ultimately, the parade is part of our mission. We have multiple animal rescues with adoptable pets, we have pet education, we give pets the chance to socialize with each other and ultimately, to see what costumes our entrants will come up with,” Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Mission Captain Barbara Rice said. “Our theme, ‘Stars Guitars and Animals from Mars' will hopefully bring out the creativity in our contestants. I look forward to a great time, hanging out with our pets, enjoying the weather and raising funds for animal education and rescues.”

Pre-registration is $15 for the first pet and $10 for each additional pet through Feb. 1 at midnight. Registration on the parade day is $20 for the first pet and $10 for each additional pet. T-shirts are available for $10 each. Visit their website at http://www.animalkrewe.org, email at animalkrewe(at)yahoo(dot)com or call (318) 752-2287 for more information.

