Car finance experts Car Loan 4U comments on Aston Martin's centenary year

The UK's number one online car finance experts Car loan 4U comments on Aston Martin's 100th birthday celebrations.

The British car manufacturer Aston Martin has celebrated its 100th birthday and to mark the occasion, the oldest surviving Aston Martin, an A3 prototype that was built in 1921, is being displayed at their original home in Henniker Mews, Chelsea, alongside the latest model, the Vanquish.

This is just the start of a number of celebrations which will run throughout the year for Aston Martin.

This includes Centenary Week from July 15-21, which includes an open house of activities at their Gaydon headquarters such as factory based events and tours.

The week will culminate in an invitation-only birthday party and Centenary Concours, which will be the largest gathering of Aston Martin's in the history of the company at Kensington Gardens.

The Vanquish was also airlifted on to the helipad of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, 1,000ft above the ground at the fourth tallest hotel in the world.

Car Loan 4U Co-Director Ryan Dignan, said: “Aston Martin has always represented the best of British motoring, both on the roads and in the James Bond films.

“The fact that they are now celebrating a century in business as one of the world's most respected car manufacturers is a testament to British engineering.

“Flying a car on to the top of the Burj Al Arab hotel is certainly a special way to celebrate your 100th birthday and I'm looking forward to seeing the rest of the events that they have planned throughout the year.

“Motorists looking to get their hands on an Aston Martin car might want to consider their car finance solutions and as leading car finance providers, we can help provide expert advice.”

Aston Martin was founded on January 15th 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford; it was their company Bamford & Martin which later went on to become Aston Martin.

_______________________________

For your car finance needs visit: http://www.carloan4u.co.uk.

Twitter: @carloan4u

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/carloan4u



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358751.htm