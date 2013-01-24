Sports Research Corporation is proud to sponsor The St. Jude and Warren Moon Hall of Fame Reception

This year's St. Jude and Warren Moon Hall of Fame Reception is guaranteed to be a night to remember. Dozens of Pro Football Hall of Fame members, athletes, and celebrities will gather at Morton's Steakhouse in Honolulu, Hawaii at the exclusive fundraiser hosted by NFL's 1989 Man of the Year, Warren Moon. The exclusive invitational event is dedicated to supporting the lifesaving research work of St. Jude's Children's' Hospital.

St. Jude Children's Hospital is committed to becoming a world leader in the treatment and prevention of catastrophic diseases effecting children. Through devoted researchers, healthcare providers, and strong community support, St. Jude is able to continue its mission and improve the lives of hundreds of children.

The St. Jude and Warren Moon Hall of Fame Reception features an evening of cocktail, fine food, and great music as guests mix and mingle, showing their support St. Jude. After dinner, guest will have the opportunity to participate in the live auction of exclusive items. The proceeds from the evening will be donated to fund St. Jude's groundbreaking research.

Among the sponsors are Southern California based,Sports Research Corporation. Sports Research Corporation is the maker of thermogenic workout enhancer Sweet Sweat and producer of nutritional supplements. Some of their latest products include Green Coffee Bean Extract, Raspberry Ketones, and Turmeric Curcumin. When asked about the St. Jude and Warren Moon Hall of Fame Reception, Vice-President, Jeff Pedersen, Jr. responded, “ We are so proud to sponsor this event and such a worthwhile cause. St. Jude's dedication to research has made such a positive impact on the lives of many.” Pedersen and all the participants have all shown a solid commitment to the St. Jude Children's Hospital.

The festivities begin at 6PM on January 24, 2013 at Morton's Steakhouse followed by Club Party at the Pearl Ultra Lounge. Attendees support St. Jude Children's Hospital and their research. At St. Jude Children's Hospital, families pay for nothing. This event will certainly do its part to help St. Jude continue its mission.

