BRAC Ranked #1 on Global Journal's List of Top NGOs

Long considered the largest nongovernmental organization in the world, the Bangladesh-based entity is often considered the best and most efficient

BRAC was ranked the world's top NGO in a special issue of Global Journal, a magazine covering global governance issues based in Geneva, in a special issue of the "The Top 100 NGOs in 2013" released this week.

“A member of the era-defining 1970s wave of Bangladeshi micro-credit and microfinance pioneers alongside the Grameen Bank and ASA, BRAC has since gone on to outspace its old counterparts and assume an unparalleled position in the crowded field of international development,” the magazine writes.

In 2012 BRAC was also ranked the world's No. 1 provider of microfinance in a survey of experts by Philanthropedia, a division of Guidestar, a US-based charity watchdog.

Founded by in Bangladesh in 1972, BRAC is considered the world's largest NGO. It is known for cost-effective solutions to poverty and a holistic approach that combines microfinance, education, healthcare, legal services, community empowerment and other tools.

Responding to the ranking, BRAC's founder, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, said: “I hope this will encourage BRAC to continue its work with innovation and efficiency towards creating more opportunities for the poor. I thank the BRAC family for their effort and dedication for making BRAC what it is today.”

Due to its work in Bangladesh, BRAC is known for creating a model of self-financing that is unique among large global development organizations. In Bangladesh, more than 70 percent of its funding comes from its own activities, including microfinance and social enterprises. It is seeking partners to do the same in other countries.

"BRAC USA is honored to be affiliated with this outstanding organization," said Susan Davis, CEO and president of BRAC's US-based affiliate. "While it is gratifying that BRAC has been recognized, we also know we're part of a vibrant group of global development organizations who understand the difference civil society organizations can make in people's lives, especially working in partnership with one another, with governments, and with the private sector. We're seeking partners with a commitment to building sustainable institutions to help us do in Africa and elsewhere what BRAC has done in Bangladesh."

BRAC's work now touches the lives of an estimated 126 million people, with staff and BRAC-trained entrepreneurs numbering in the hundreds of thousands. In addition to Bangladesh, BRAC is now active in five African countries – Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Sierra Leone and Liberia – as well as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Haiti and the Philippines.

Global Journal considered approximately 450 NGOs this year and evaluated them based on three criteria: impact, innovation and sustainability. “While size is not often an indication of quality, BRAC represents a welcome outlier and a continuing force for good at the global level,” the magazine writes.

ABOUT BRAC

BRAC is a development success story, spreading solutions born in Bangladesh to 10 other countries around the world. Originally Bangladesh Rehabilitation Assistance Committee (later Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee, now simply BRAC), it started out as a limited relief operation in 1972 in a remote village of Bangladesh. It has turned into the largest development organisation in the world. Organizing the poor using communities' own human and material resources, it catalyzes lasting change, creating an ecosystem in which the poor have the chance to seize control of their own lives. It does this with a holistic development approach geared toward inclusion, using tools like microfinance, education, healthcare, legal services, community empowerment and more. Its work now touches the lives of an estimated 126 million people, with staff and BRAC-trained entrepreneurs numbering in the hundreds of thousands, a global movement bringing change to 11 countries in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean. For more information, got to http://www.brac.net/

ABOUT GLOBAL JOURNAL

For more information go to Global Journal's website: http://theglobaljournal.net



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357965.htm