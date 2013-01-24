Trinity Broadcasting Network Hosts Gospel Music's Harmony Honors January 29th at Trinity Music City in Nashville

Some of the top names and living legends of Southern Gospel Music will take the stage January 29 in Nashville at Trinity Broadcasting Network's Trinity Music City, as Grammy Award winning Christian music artist Jason Crabb hosts a special live taping of the Southern Gospel Music Guild's 2013 Harmony Honors.

The annual SGMG Harmony Honors recognize the best and brightest singers, songwriters, quartets, and groups in this unique American musical genre that has comforted, inspired, and entertained generations of fans.

This year the Harmony Honors recognize gospel songwriters Mosie Lister, Squire Parsons, Ronny Hinson, Rodney Griffin, Phil Cross, and Diane Wilkinson. SGMG president Judy Nelon noted that many of the songs penned by these legendary writers are now considered classics, and have been recorded and performed by scores of artists in gospel, country, and other musical genres. “It is a privilege to be able to honor this elite group of gospel music's legacy songwriters,” she said. “Their work continues to inspire individuals of all ages and backgrounds.”

In addition to highlighting the Harmony Honorees, the special edition of TBN's signature “Praise the Lord” show will also feature performances from a number of popular Southern Gospel groups, including Greater Vision, the Booth Brothers, the Kingdom Heirs, the Bowlings, Three Bridges, Tribute, the Nelons, Gold City, and the Palmetto State Quartet featuring Grammy Award-winning country music great Wynonna Judd.

“I am really honored to share the stage with this year's Harmony recipients,” said Jason Crabb, a regular TBN “Praise the Lord” host. “I cut my teeth on their songs, and their work has been a big part of my own music heritage.”

TBN Vice President Matthew Crouch noted that Southern Gospel Music has been a regular part of TBN's history over the past 40 years. “We've welcomed many Southern Gospel greats over the years,” he said. “The rich harmonies and inspirational message of this sacred music have been a blessing to generations of TBN viewers. We're privileged once again to host the Harmony Honors.”

Admission to the January 29th live TBN taping of the Harmony Honors at Nashville's Trinity Music City is free to the public, with 1,500 seats available. Doors open at 6 p.m. (Central Time) and the program begins at 7 p.m.

For more information and directions visit http://www.trinitymusiccity.com.

Media Contact Colby May, E-Mail: cmay(at)tbn(dot)org; Tel: 202-544-5171

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357703.htm