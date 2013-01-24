Bridge to Caring 2013 to Benefit Pathways Hospice to be held in San Francisco

Bridge to Caring 2013 will feature speaker Laney Salisbury, author of Provenance, which is the “extraordinary narrative of one of the most far reaching and elaborate deceptions in art history.” Pathways' Bridge to Caring 2013 offers several options for attending, including an afternoon of bridge, an exclusive dinner with the author, and a wine and hors d'oeuvres reception followed by a talk by the author.

Bridge to Caring 2013, a benefit for Pathways Hospice, will be held on March 12, 2013 at the Metropolitan Club, 640 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94102. Bridge to Caring 2013 will feature speaker Laney Salisbury, author of Provenance, which is the “extraordinary narrative of one of the most far reaching and elaborate deceptions in art history.”

Pathways' Bridge to Caring 2013 offers several options for attending, including an afternoon of bridge, an exclusive dinner with the author, and a wine and hors d'oeuvres reception followed by a talk by the author. Bridge play will begin at 3 pm. Dinner with Laney Salisbury will be at 5:30 pm. The wine and hors d'oeuvres reception will start at 6:30, followed by Ms. Salisbury's presentation at 7:30 and a book signing at 8:30 pm.

The featured speaker, Laney Salisbury, is the national best-selling author of Provenance: How a Con Man and a Forger Rewrote the History of Modern Art. In Provenance, Laney and co-author Aly Sujo, her late husband, traced the astonishing story of how con man, John Drewe, and his artist accomplice, John Myatt, forever changed the art world. Aly passed away just as the manuscript for Provenance was finished. The book received wide acclaim and was included on Oprah's Summer Reading List for 2009.

Laney began her career as a journalist following a sojourn in India that ignited her passion for writing. While working for Reuters, she met Sujo, the man who would become her writing partner and husband. Her first book was The Cruelest Miles: the Heroic Story of Dogs and Men in a Race Against an Epidemic, about a diphtheria epidemic in Nome, Alaska in 1925, which Laney wrote with her cousin Gay Salisbury.

Proceeds from the 2013 Bridge to Caring will benefit the Dream Team, Pathways 24/7 on-call nursing team. When Pathways Hospice patients and families need help at night, on weekends, and during holidays, it is just a phone call away. If a visit seems necessary, a nurse is dispatched directly to the home to assess the situation, address medical issues, and assure the patient's comfort and safety. The Dream Team enables Pathways to respond to a patient's symptoms quickly and often helps the patient avoid emergency room visits and hospitalization.

Bridge to Caring 2013 - Honorary Committee:

The Pathways Speaker Event Honorary Committee includes Chair Kingsley Jack , Bridge Chair Patti Cavender , Teta Collins, Kaki Desautels, Tori Hazelrig, , Cynthia Molstad, Carol Ann Rogers, Suzanne Roth, Kris Schaeffer, Rita Schreiber, Diane Spirandelli, , Linda Wiley, and Rita Williams.

For more information about Pathways Home Health & Hospice's Bridge to Caring 2013, call Holly Smith at 1.800.753.3071 or e-mail events(at)pathwayshealth(dot)org or visit http://www.pathwayshealth.org/foundation/news-and-events/bridge-to-caring.html

Individual seats and sponsorships at various levels are available.

About Pathways Home Health & Hospice

Pathways Home Health & Hospice is a non-profit, community based organization celebrating its 35th anniversary. Pathways was founded in 1977 by a group of Stanford physicians who saw the community's need for professional care at home. That first year, (comma) Pathways served 12 patients. Pathways now serves over 5,000 families a year in San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Clara, San Mateo and Contra Costa Counties.

Affiliated with El Camino and Sequoia Hospitals since 1986, Pathways Home Health & Hospice is accredited by The Joint Commission, and is a member of the Visiting Nurse Association of America, California Hospice & Palliative Care Association, and the California Association of Health Services at Home.

