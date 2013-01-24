The USO Draws Hundreds of Troops and Their Families to "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Screening at MCAS Miramar

The critically acclaimed Cartoon Network series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" along with its director Dave Filoni, producer Cary Silver and cast recently descended on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and entertained hundreds of servicemen and women with a special USO screening spectacular. Complete with a base tour, visit to the flight line, debut of a 25-minute exclusive episode and Q&A sessions with audience members followed by autograph signings, the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" USO visit with troops was a big success.

Among Those to Debut the Episodes Were Supervising Director Dave Filoni, Producer Cary Silver and Five Members of the Show's Cast – Including USO Tour Vet/Actor James Arnold Taylor

The USO brought sci-fi, fantasy and animation to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar with its screening of the critically acclaimed Cartoon Network series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Saturdays at 9:30am ET/PT). Joining the show's supervising director Dave Filoni and producer Cary Silver to extend their gratitude and talk galactic battles were actors Dee Bradley Baker (voice of Captain Rex, 'the clones and Bossk), Catherine Taber (voice of Padmé Amidala), James Arnold Taylor (voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi), Matt Lanter (voice of Anakin Skywalker) and Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka Tano).***Link to video and photos below***

Attended by hundreds of troops and military families stationed at MCAS Miramar and surrounding bases, the Star Wars: The Clone Wars USO Screening consisted of two 25-minute episodes featuring an exclusive premiere, followed by a Q&A session and an autograph session.

In the hours leading up to the screening, the group took a tour of MCAS Miramar and learned about military operations. The group also visited the MCAS Miramar flight line, where they spoke to pilots, explored military aircraft and posed for dozens of photos.

The screening marked the second USO experience for Taylor, who traveled to Japan in 2009 and will be returning to the Pacific with the USO in March 2013, and the first for the remainder of the group.

A diehard Star Wars fan, Filoni joined Lucasfilm Animation fresh from another touchstone fantasy franchise – Nickelodeon's “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” for which he served as director. Filoni began his animation career working for Film Roman's “King of the Hill” as well as “Mission Hill” and “Oblongs.” From there, he moved onto Walt Disney Television Animation.

Baker has built an extraordinary voice-acting career spanning more than two decades. Having worked extensively in television animation, and top videogames, his feature film credits include “Dawn of the Dead,” “Space Jam” and “Happy Feet.” In addition to his work on Stars Wars: The Clone Wars, his voice can be heard on “American Dad,” “Ben 10: Alien Force,” "Phineas and Ferb," and “Avatar: The Legend of Korra,” among others.

Hailed as a geek goddess among the sci-fi, fantasy and gaming communities, Taber has appeared in numerous games, films and television projects including “The Girls Room,” “Just Like Heaven,” and “Metal Gear Solid.” But her favorite roles have been In a galaxy far far away! In addition to The Clone Wars, she has portrayed memorable characters in “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic,” “The Force Unleashed I & II,” and “The Old Republic.” In addition to her film career, in 2008 the Georgia native (and "Army brat") created Game For Soldiers, which collects donations of videogames and comic books that she sends to deployed soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Known for his versatile vocal range, Taylor is one of the most sought-after voice-actors working today. Taylor is heard worldwide daily, having voiced promos for the Fox Broadcasting Network, national ad campaigns and some of today's hottest video games. From Obi-Wan Kenobi to Fred Flintstone, Leonardo the Ninja Turtle to Johnny Test, Taylor is able to sound more than 150 difference voices.

Slated to become one of the industry's most desirable leading men, Lanter has appeared in such hit shows as “Grey's Anatomy,” “CSI,” “Heroes,” and “Commander and Chief,” among others. In addition to lending his voice to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Lanter currently stars in the popular CW hit “90210” as Liam Court. Having starred in such major motion pictures as The Roommate and Disaster Movie, his recent film credits include “A Chance of Rain” and “Liars All” (both pending release).

Born in Louisville, KY and raised in Orlando, FL, Eckstein made her television debut on “JAG.” Since then, she has starred in “Blue Collar TV,” “Drake and Josh,” “That's So Raven,” “Alice Upside Down” and “Sydney White.” In addition to several hosting specials and videogames, Eckstein founded Her Universe, a merchandise line featuring fashionable, feminine apparel and accessories for female fans. Eckstein can currently be heard as the voice of ‘Mia' the Bluebird on Disney Junior's new hit show “Sofia The First.”

QUOTES:

Attributed to Dave Filoni:

“To have the opportunity to entertain the families stationed at Miramar for a short while, and take them to our galaxy far, far away, was a real privilege. They do so much for us every day, it was an honor to be asked to do something for them.”

Attributed to Dee Bradley Baker:

"The stories we tell in "The Clone Wars" resonate in a special way with military fans. It's incredible to see! I've had officers serving in the Middle East tell me they love our show and how they've turned their platoon on to our show and the clones in particular. They are as into our show as anyone I've ever met! I've met with dads and their kids who show me the incredibly accurate clone armor they've made. It's such an honor to meet these folks and thank them for their service. The characters we portray in our show are heroic, but these service men and women are real heroes in my eyes and it's truly exciting to meet them and share their enthusiasm for Star Wars: The Clone Wars!"

Attributed to Catherine Taber:

“The USO event was amazing! From seeing the jets fly over, to sitting in the pilot seat of the Osprey, it was a fantastic time. But the best part of day and the heart of it all really, was meeting the servicemen and women, their families and the children and spouses of deployed soldiers. I hope they enjoyed the event as much as we did and know how truly grateful we are for their sacrifices. Thank you USO for making it happen!”

Attributed to James Arnold Taylor:

"As someone who has worked with the USO in the past, I was thrilled to combine forces with our Clone Wars cast and bring an event to our troops that was family-friendly and just plain fun! It's an honor to be a part of anything that supports our men and women of the U.S. Military."

Attributed to Matt Lanter:

I have such a fondness and supreme respect for our troops who protect our freedom and their families who endure. To be able to give back in a small way was such a privilege for me and I would love to continue supporting the USO however I can in the future.

Attributed to Ashley Eckstein:

It was truly an honor to have the opportunity to share Star Wars The Clone Wars with the troops and their families at MCAS Miramar. This was a very small way that we could say Thank You for the service that these amazing men and women provide for us everyday. The Force is Strong with MCAS Miramar!

About the USO

The USO (United Service Organizations) lifts the spirits of America's troops and their families millions of times each year at hundreds of places worldwide. We provide a touch of home through centers at airports and military bases in the U.S. and abroad, top quality entertainment and innovative programs and services. We also provide critical support to those who need us most, including forward-deployed troops, military families, wounded warriors and their families and the families of the fallen.

The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. All of our programs and services are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. In addition to individual donors and corporate sponsors, the USO is supported by President's Circle Partners: American Airlines, AT&T, Clear Channel, The Coca-Cola Company, jcpenney, Kangaroo Express, Kroger, Lowe's, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Procter & Gamble, and TriWest Healthcare Alliance and Worldwide Strategic Partners: BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft Corporation and TKS Telepost Kabel-Service Kaiserslautern GmbH & Co. KG. We are also supported through the United Way and Combined Federal Campaign (CFC-11381). To join us in this patriotic mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.