The USO Draws Hundreds of Troops and Their Families to "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Screening at MCAS Miramar

The critically acclaimed Cartoon Network series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" along with its director Dave Filoni, producer Cary Silver and cast recently descended on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and entertained hundreds of servicemen and women with a special USO screening spectacular. Complete with a base tour, visit to the flight line, debut of a 25-minute exclusive episode and Q&A sessions with audience members followed by autograph signings, the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" USO visit with troops was a big success.
The USO brought sci-fi, fantasy and animation to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar with its screening of the critically acclaimed Cartoon Network series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Saturdays at 9:30am ET/PT). Joining the show's supervising director Dave Filoni and producer Cary Silver to extend their gratitude and talk galactic battles were actors Dee Bradley Baker (voice of Captain Rex, 'the clones and Bossk), Catherine Taber (voice of Padmé Amidala), James Arnold Taylor (voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi), Matt Lanter (voice of Anakin Skywalker) and Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka Tano).***Link to video and photos below***
“To have the opportunity to entertain the families stationed at Miramar for a short while, and take them to our galaxy far, far away, was a real privilege. They do so much for us every day, it was an honor to be asked to do something for them.”
"The stories we tell in "The Clone Wars" resonate in a special way with military fans. It's incredible to see! I've had officers serving in the Middle East tell me they love our show and how they've turned their platoon on to our show and the clones in particular. They are as into our show as anyone I've ever met! I've met with dads and their kids who show me the incredibly accurate clone armor they've made. It's such an honor to meet these folks and thank them for their service. The characters we portray in our show are heroic, but these service men and women are real heroes in my eyes and it's truly exciting to meet them and share their enthusiasm for Star Wars: The Clone Wars!"
“The USO event was amazing! From seeing the jets fly over, to sitting in the pilot seat of the Osprey, it was a fantastic time. But the best part of day and the heart of it all really, was meeting the servicemen and women, their families and the children and spouses of deployed soldiers. I hope they enjoyed the event as much as we did and know how truly grateful we are for their sacrifices. Thank you USO for making it happen!”
"As someone who has worked with the USO in the past, I was thrilled to combine forces with our Clone Wars cast and bring an event to our troops that was family-friendly and just plain fun! It's an honor to be a part of anything that supports our men and women of the U.S. Military."
I have such a fondness and supreme respect for our troops who protect our freedom and their families who endure. To be able to give back in a small way was such a privilege for me and I would love to continue supporting the USO however I can in the future.
It was truly an honor to have the opportunity to share Star Wars The Clone Wars with the troops and their families at MCAS Miramar. This was a very small way that we could say Thank You for the service that these amazing men and women provide for us everyday. The Force is Strong with MCAS Miramar!
Tour Photos: http://bit.ly/Y7og4V
Tour Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeYAG8ixNJE&list=UUT7XEsWeo9V8VNblnZfj2Kw&index=1
USO Fact Sheet: http://bit.ly/yaebvo
