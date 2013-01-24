New Line of Macanudo Cigars Now Available at TrueTobacco.com

Newly-added Macanudo Cafe line will broaden customer options and increase shopper satisfaction, according to general manager of TrueTobacco.com, Nick Gordon.

Macanudo Cigars are a premium cigar brand produced by the General Cigar company in the Dominican Republic. Recognized for their mild flavor and Connecticut wrapper, each high-grade cigar is filled with mild strength Mexico, Piloto Cubano filler tobaccos. The unique flavor combinations present in the recently introduced Cafe line provide additional options in congruence with current brands and product lines. Additionally, adding a new line to the Macanudo brand offering caters to smokers' selective taste preferences on a more detailed level. Goals surrounding customer satisfaction and product availability are more readily met by introducing the Cafe line, says Gordon.

"We strive to provide the highest quality cigar brands at unbeatable prices. We're expanding our offering of Macanudo products by stocking our shelves with Cafe flavors, and we're delivering even more choices to our online customer base," Gordon states.

"The ultimate goal at TrueTobacco.com is customer satisfaction. Introducing new flavors encourages each of our customers to explore our range of products until they find the premium cigar that speaks to them or discover a new favorite."

Featured flavors of the Macanudo Cafe line include "Duke of Windsor", "Diplomat", and "Hyde Park". Toro-shaped "Duke of Windsor" cigars contain mild notes, and the 6 x 50 cigars are sold 5 to a pack, 25 count per box, or single ($10.99 per stick). "Diplomat" and "Hyde Park" exhibit mild flavors as well, and each is available by pack (5 per), box (25 count), or individually. The petit, corona-shaped "Diplomat" is 4 1/2 x 50 and available for $7.99 per smoke, and the robusto-shaped "Hyde Park" (5 1/2 x 49) is available for $7.99 per stick as well.

Additional flavors available in the Macanudo Cafe line include: "Baron de Rothschild", "Caviar", "Hampton", "Lords", "Prince of Wales", "Prince Philip", "Claybourne", Majesty", "Duke of Devon", and "Court Turbos", amongst others. Imaginative, regal titles demonstrate the quality of the ingredients that go into the making of each cigar,and smooth, natural flavors provide smokers with an experience that's truly fit for a king. Needless to say, the Cafe line is an exceptional addition to TrueTobacco.com's current inventory. To explore the full range of flavors available in the Macanudo Cafe cigar line, visit TrueTobacco.com.

TrueTobacco.com is an online cigar merchant that specializes in the resale of cigars, blunts, cigarillos and an assortment of cigar accessories. The company is dedicated to offering exceptional quality at unbeatable prices, fast and convenient shipping options, and complete customer satisfaction, and is open from 9am to 8pm EST, Monday through Saturday.

