Bielat Santore & Company Sells 500th Restaurant prior to Year End 2012

84 year old Restaurateur finally calls it quits

Since 1972, Charley's Other Brother, located at 1383 Monmouth Road, Eastampton Township, New Jersey has served the residents of Burlington County with fine food and drink, establishing itself as one of the most popular dining destinations in the area. According to Richard R. Santore of, Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey, the broker for the sale, the restaurant was sold just prior to year-end 2012. But no worries, the new proprietors are planning to continue to build upon the long-standing reputation of Charley's Other Brother by maintaining the first class food and service the restaurant is known for.

At one period of time the 84 year old former owner of Charley's Other Brother, Merrill Zinder, owned and operated five restaurants. In addition to Charley's Other Brother, there were Charley's Brother, Hopewell, New Jersey, Charley's Uncle, East Brunswick, New Jersey, Good Time Charley's, Kingston, New Jersey and Hannah's, Eatontown, New Jersey. Charley's Other Brother was the last standing and the last sold. “Charley's Other Brother was always my favorite restaurant, that's why I held on to it so long. But now it's time to retire.I am really sorry to see it go,” states Zinder.

Charley's Other Brother is committed to serving delicious food at affordable prices in a comfortable neighborhood atmosphere and is positioned as a full-service, family neighborhood restaurant, noted for its outstanding steaks, prime rib, fresh seafood, fresh preparations and excellent value. All soups and sauces are prepared from scratch daily. The service is friendly and managers are encouraged to become acquainted with their guests, which helps build repeat business.

The restaurant also has beautifully appointed banquet rooms ideally suited for special events, corporate functions and meetings. “Banquets are a big part of our business.There are so many people over the years that have come in for lunch or dinner. Once they taste our food they usually ask if we do parties. When they see our facilities, they are amazed. We book a lot of parties. We are one of a few banquet facilities in the area.”

Charley's Other Brother will remain open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10297585.htm