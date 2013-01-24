Send a Caring Message from Massage Envy this Valentine's Day Gift a loved one with a relaxing massage for themselves or as a couple

Trying to find something different for a Valentine's gift for your loved one? Massage Envy suggests that a quiet, relaxing massage – for an individual or couples – would be a perfect and thoughtful gift. To make the decision easier, DFW-area Massage Envy clinics have a Valentine's Day gift of their own – buy a gift card of $75 or more and receive a free half hour massage session.

Massage Envy offers several different forms of therapeutic massage, which can be customized to fit the client's needs. In addition, Massage Envy spas also provide facial services using Murad products. Massage or facial – either can help reduce the stresses of daily life and is a gift that shows you care.

All clinics and spas are open seven days a week and offer flexible appointment times. Even with hectic schedules, it's important to find down time – a peaceful time to be alone individually or as a couple.

“What better way to say ‘I'm thinking of you – you're important to me' than a Massage Envy gift card?” asks Lance O'Pry, Dallas/Fort Worth regional developer for Massage Envy. “We care about our loved ones. The gift of wellness for Valentine's Day is a tangible way of showing it.”

DFW Massage Envy clinics are offering a special for Valentine's Day – buy a gift card valued at $75 or more and receive a free half hour massage session. This offer is only valid at DFW area Massage Envy clinics, but the gift cards may be used by the recipient for products and services offered in any Massage Envy clinic nationwide.

At Massage Envy, an introductory one-hour massage session (a 50-minute massage and time for consultation and dressing) is just $49. Memberships are available for $59 per month and include a one-hour massage session. Members can enjoy unlimited additional one-hour massage sessions at the $39 member rate.

Log on to http://www.massageenvy.com to find the nearest Massage Envy clinic. All clinics are open seven days per week.

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage in the United States. The national franchise is dedicated to providing professional and affordable therapeutic massage and spa services to consumers with busy lifestyles at convenient times and locations. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has over 800 locations in 45 states. The company was recently ranked #57 in Entrepreneur's 2012 Franchise 500 and #29 in its Fastest Growing Franchise rankings. Massage Envy is a member of the International Franchise Association (IFA) and was recently named a 2012 Military Friendly Franchise. For more information, visit http://www.massageenvy.com. Follow Massage Envy DFW on Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/MassageDFW and Twitter - http://www.twitter.com/MassageEnvyDFW.

###

28 Massage Envy - Dallas/Fort Worth Locations

Massage Envy Prestonwood - 5225 Belt Line Rd., Suite 250, Addison, TX 75254 (972) 388-5500

Massage Envy SPA Allen - 816 W. McDermott Dr., Suite 340, Allen, TX 75013 (972) 747-7511

Massage Envy Arlington Highlands- 3900 Arlington Highlands Blvd., Suite 125, Arlington, TX 76018 (817) 465-3456

Massage Envy Hebron at Old Denton - 1001 E. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton, TX 75007 (972) 939-6868

Massage Envy Colleyville - 5615 Colleyville Blvd., Suite 470, Colleyville, TX 76034 (817) 427-ENVY (3689)

Massage Envy Coppell - 120 S. Denton Tap Rd., Suite 303, Coppell, TX 75019 (972) 956-5999

Massage Envy SPA Corinth - 4251 Swisher Road, Corinth, TX 76210 (940) 387-2300

Massage Envy Campbell @ Preston - 17194 Preston Rd., Dallas, TX 75248 (972) 818-ENVY (3689)

Massage Envy SPA Casa Linda - 9440 Garland Rd., Suite 174, Dallas, TX 75218 (972) 993-3333

Massage Envy Old Town- 5500 Greenville Ave., Suite 404, Dallas, TX 75206 (214) 575-ENVY (3689)

Massage Envy Uptown at West Village - 3699 McKinney Ave., Suite 104, Dallas, TX 75204 (214) 522-2727

Massage Envy Flower Mound - 950 Parker Square, Flower Mound, TX 75028 (972) 899-3610

Massage Envy SPA Alliance Town Center - 3100 Texas Sage Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76177 (817) 337-7300

Massage Envy Fort Worth - Hulen - 3000 S. Hulen, Suite 153, Fort Worth, TX 76109 (817) 732-7200

Massage Envy Stonebriar - 3685 Preston Rd., Suite 159, Frisco, TX 75034 (972) 370-ENVY (3689)

Massage Envy SPA Frisco North - 5105 Eldorado Parkway, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034 (972) 370-ENVY (3689)

Massage Envy SPA Firewheel Market -- 4430 Lavon Dr.. Suite 310, Garland, TX 75040 (972) 675-ENVY (3689)

Massage Envy SPA South 360 - 5232 S. State Highway 360, Suite 610, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 (817) 303-ENVY (3689)

Massage Envy Las Colinas - 975 W. John Carpenter Freeway, Suite 112, Irving, TX 75039 (972) 556-0777

Massage Envy Craig Ranch- 8950 State Highway 121, Suite 340, McKinney, TX 75070 (972) 370-ENVY (3689)

Massage Envy Eldorado Parkway - 2890 Craig Dr., Suite #120, McKinney, TX 75070 (214) 544-ENVY (3689)

Massage Envy Murphy Marketplace - 223 E. Farm Rd. 544, Suite 801, Murphy, TX 75094 (972) 354-8888

Massage Envy SPA -- Preston Park Village 1900 Preston Road, Suite 201, Plano TX 75093 (972) 964-0600

Massage Envy Spring Creek at Hwy. 75 - 6101 Avenue K, Suite #160, Plano, TX 75074 (972) 516-8888

Massage Envy SPA Rockwall - 2931 Ridge Rd., Suite 111, Rockwall, TX 75032 (972) 722-9595

Massage Envy SPA Rowlett - 4301 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 600, Rowlett, TX 75089 (972) 463-0101

Massage Envy Southlake East - 100 N. Kimball, Suite 108, Southlake, TX 76092 (817) 421-6727

Massage Envy Southlake West - 250 Randol Mill Ave., Suite 100, Southlake, TX 76092 (817) 562-4433

Opening Soon:

Massage Envy Preston/Forest - 11920 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75230

Massage Envy Montgomery Plaza - 2600 W. 7th St., Fort Worth, TX 76107

Massage Envy Mansfield Pointe - 1497 US Hwy 287, Mansfield, TX 76063

Media Contact:

Jo Trizila

TrizCom Inc.

jo(at)trizcom(dot)com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell: 214-232-0078

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359021.htm