Marijuana Dispensary Conference Comes to Massachusetts Feb. 9 Hosted by DispensaryPermits.com

Conference Brings Together Expert Medical Cannabis Consultants in Boston

DispensaryPermits.com, a leading medical marijuana dispensary consulting business in the U.S., will host a Massachusetts Marijuana Dispensary Conference on Saturday, Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Westin Copley Place in Boston.

The event will bring together some of the nation's leading medical cannabis entrepreneurs to provide important information to Massachusetts dispensary applicants as well as others hoping to be a part of the “green rush.” The event speakers include:



Sanjeev Patel – Board member of New Jersey's first and only operating dispensary, Greenleaf Compassion Center;

Sunny Singh – Arizona-based hydroponics store and medical marijuana evaluation center owner;

Zeta Ceti – California's master medical marijuana grower specializing in medical-grade commercial cultivation systems; and

DispensaryPermits.com Director, Jig Patel, says that the conference will allow entrepreneurs to learn about the various opportunities within the medical marijuana industry and about opening a dispensary in Massachusetts.

“DispensaryPermits.com has an outstanding track record of success in assisting clients apply for and obtain dispensary licenses in multiple states. We believe having qualified dispensary owners is the best way to ensure patients are being provided with safe access to the highest quality medicine possible. We have already started helping entrepreneurs in many Massachusetts counties and we look forward to providing valuable information about the complex medical marijuana industry at this conference,” said Patel.

DispensaryPermits.com helps medical marijuana entrepreneurs accomplish their business objectives. The company is a full service-consulting firm from “seed to sale” that can help aspiring business owners open medical marijuana dispensaries, cultivation centers, evaluation centers and even hydroponic stores. The company has assembled a team of top medical marijuana experts, including doctors, lawyers, scientists, architects, CPAs, horticulturists and business owners to assist clients in pursuing medical marijuana business opportunities.

“DispensaryPermits expertise in solving and having the most efficient solutions in this emerging market is highly beneficial and was a huge help to my company,” said Marc Shultz of Northeast Medical, a DispensaryPermits.com client.

Cost to attend the conference is $250 per seat. Interested attendees can register at http://www.dispensarypermits.com.

About DispensaryPermits.com

DispensaryPermits.com offers “seed to sale” consulting services and hands-on support to medical marijuana entrepreneurs to accomplish their business objectives. With a team of the top medical marijuana experts including doctors, lawyers, scientists, architects, CPAs, horticulturists and business owners, DispensaryPermits.com has successfully helped entrepreneurs obtain dispensary licenses and open medical marijuana related businesses in New Jersey, California, and Arizona with a 100% track record of success. The company's new Massachusetts office is located in Boston's Prudential Center.

