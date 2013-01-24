Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District (IL) Announces Switch to FIRE Manager, Reduces Employee Scheduling Time by Half

The ability to save time and money made Aladtec's FIRE Manager the clear online employee scheduling choice for this fire protection agency in Yorkville, Illinois.

The scheduling process for Timothy Fairfield, Assistant Chief, Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District, was similar to hundreds of fire departments around the country. He'd hand out dozens of shift request sheets. Firefighters would add their preferred shifts and then return the completed sheets. Fairfield would enter the requests onto a spreadsheet, make sure it was full, and then create a paper calendar and print it for distribution. He says this process took many hours every month and there were considerable associated paper and printer costs to budget each year.

“In an effort to reduce the time it took to create the schedule, and eliminate the associated printing costs, I started looking for a scheduling program that would be compatible to our needs and found FIRE Manager was what we were looking for. This online employee scheduling and workforce management system was clearly the best choice,” Fairfield shares. “The old way I scheduled made if very difficult for anyone but me to do it. A benefit to our members, is all 70 of them have access to the schedule in real time through the Internet.”

FIRE Manager is considered a SaaS (Software as a Service) product which is available to administrators and members at all times from any computer or mobile device with Internet access. The online system offers much more than just scheduling. There is a forum section, certification tracking capabilities, an event calendar and a library where documents and videos can be shared.

“We have just started to use the library section to post our monthly training packet. This allows all of our staff, who either didn't or couldn't complete the training, to access it through our FIRE Manager library and easily complete their training,” Fairfield adds. “This benefit is really exciting to us. I'm happy to say, I've only received positive feedback from our staff after implementing FIRE Manager.”

The Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District is located in Yorkville, 50 miles West of Chicago in Kendall County...which is one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. With three fire stations, they serve a population of nearly 30,000 people and cover approximately 80 square miles.

Aladtec, Inc. is a proud provider of web-based software solutions for online employee scheduling and workforce management applications. The company's flagship products, EMS Manager and FIRE Manager, are leaders in the public safety sector. Together with their newest product, Zanager, they serve over 900 EMS agencies, fire departments, police departments and other businesses. Over 56,000 employees use Aladtec's online employee scheduling and workforce management products. Aladtec is headquartered just outside the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area in Hudson, Wisconsin. For more information, visit http://www.aladtec.com.

