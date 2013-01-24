NIP Launches LightScapePro Business Insurance Program for Outdoor Lighting System Design and Installation Risks

NIP's new program provides business insurance coverage for owners and operators of businesses engaged in the design, installation, and maintenance of outdoor lighting systems

NIP Programs, a division of NIP Group, Inc. and a leader in the design and management of specialty insurance programs, has introduced LightScapePro, a business insurance program targeting owners and operators of businesses engaged in the design, installation, and maintenance of outdoor lighting systems. NIP Programs is a leader in the design and management of specialty business insurance programs, ranked among the top 100 in the nation.

“LightScapePro was developed to meet the unique insurance needs of contractors engaged in outdoor lighting design and installation,” says Donna Jantzen, President of NIP Programs. “In the past, outdoor lighting was typically handled by landscaping contractors.” She adds, “However, the market has evolved, and outdoor lighting projects are now frequently handled by specialists in the field. And with the unique exposures that accompany these kinds of projects, standard landscaping insurance policies are proving to be insufficient in providing contractors with the protection they need. LightScapePro was designed specifically to provide coverage that's essential to this evolving class of business.”

The LightScapePro program offers standard business coverages, such as General Liability, Business Auto Liability, Property, Inland Marine, Umbrella Liability, Crime, and Workers' Compensation, along with a variety of special coverage options including a Limited Pollution Liability Extension Endorsement, and more. LightScapePro is underwritten in partnership with a carrier partner that's been rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

“The market has been in need of a competitive and comprehensive program, built from the ground up to meet the unique insurance needs of outdoor lighting contractors,” says Jantzen. “The combined effort of rigorous research in the class, and continuous input from our broker partners has enabled us to provide that product.”

NIP Programs provides independent brokers and their clients with custom-tailored coverage and stability through all market cycles. Backed by A.M. Best “A rated” insurance carriers, NIP's LightScapePro offers a terrific product at an affordable price, while delivering the industry's best claims-paying ability. For more information on the LightScapePro program or to obtain a Broker Kit, contact Megan Peterman at (800) 446-7647 x433 or via email at mpeterman@nipgroup.com. Submissions can be sent to NIProSub(at)nipgroup(dot)com or faxed to (732) 791-4097.

About NIP Programs

NIP Programs, a division of NIP Group, Inc., is a leading U.S. specialty insurance program manager operating in all states. With the expertise gained from more than 20 years of successful program management and the strength of the nation's largest, top-rated markets backing our programs, NIP Programs provides brokers and their clients with custom-tailored coverage and stability through all market cycles. NIP Group, Inc. is a specialized business insurance and risk management intermediary, ranked among the largest 100 in the United States and providing a wide range of brokerage, underwriting, and risk management services to select market segments. For more information, please visit http://www.nipgroup.com.

