Starting salaries of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology graduates top $62,000

Graduating students at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology enjoyed a $6,000 starting salary increase in 2012 compared to the year before, with an annual offer averaging $62,696.

Graduating students at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology enjoyed a $6,000 starting salary increase in 2012 compared to the year before, with an annual offer averaging $62,696.

New figures released by the School of Mines' Career and Professional Development Center reflect bachelor of science degree graduates self-reporting.

The South Dakota School of Mines & Technology offers highly specialized programs in science, engineering, technology and math with 16 bachelor's degrees, 14 master's degrees and seven Ph.Ds.

In September the School of Mines made national headlines when Bloomberg News cited PayScale Inc.'s annual report, which indicated SDSM&T graduates earned a higher starting salary than Harvard's – $56,700 for Mines graduates and $54,100 for Harvard's – at about a fourth of the cost to attend.

“These newest salary figures prove that the high quality of education we offer at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology is recognized by employers. We prepare our students to be industry innovators and leaders of tomorrow, all the while offering a great return on investment,” said SDSM&T Acting President Duane Hrncir.

The current total estimated cost per year, including tuition, fees, room and board, is $15,300 for South Dakota students and $17,245 for out-of-state students. Last fall SDSM&T enrolled 2,424 students, a 5 percent growth from the previous year.

Bachelor programs on which the 2012 salary figures were based include Computational Mathematics, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Geological Engineering, Geology, Industrial Engineering and Engineering Management, Interdisciplinary Sciences, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, Mining Engineering, and Physics. The university has since begun offering an Applied and Biological Sciences degree.

The South Dakota School of Mines & Technology also offers master of science degree programs in Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences, Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computational Sciences and Robotics, Construction Management, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Management, Geology and Geological Engineering, Materials Engineering and Science, Mechanical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Paleontology, and Physics.

Doctoral programs are Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences, Biomedical Engineering, Chemical and Biological Engineering, Geology and Geological Engineering, Materials Engineering and Science, Mechanical Engineering, and Nanoscience and Nanoengineering. A doctoral program in Physics is pending legislative funding.

Learn more about the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology at http://www.sdsmt.edu.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358903.htm