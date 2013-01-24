Attorney Charles Boyk Features Tie One On in The Chuck Boyk Challenge

Tie One On is 1 of the 15 charities participating in The Chuck Boyk Challenge

The Chuck Boyk Challenge is a charity event that is ongoing until February 14th. The Chuck Boyk Challenge aims to highlight local charities. The top 3 charities with the most votes will win cash prizes totaling $5,000.

One of the charities participating in the challenge is Tie One On. Read below to learn more about this organization:

Head Coach Tod Kowalczyk and the UT basketball team are looking for your vote to help with prostate cancer care. They are raising money for the effort at their Tie One One Event. If they receive the most votes, the additional winnings will go to The University of Toledo Dana Cancer Center to help with prostate care. Click here to read more about the Dana Cancer Center.

To vote for Tie One On or to find out more about the other charities participating, go to http://www.thechuckboykchallenge.com



