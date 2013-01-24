ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Attorney Charles Boyk Features Tie One On in The Chuck Boyk Challenge

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 4:23 PM | 1 min read

Tie One On is 1 of the 15 charities participating in The Chuck Boyk Challenge

Toledo, OH (PRWEB) January 24, 2013

The Chuck Boyk Challenge is a charity event that is ongoing until February 14th. The Chuck Boyk Challenge aims to highlight local charities. The top 3 charities with the most votes will win cash prizes totaling $5,000.

One of the charities participating in the challenge is Tie One On. Read below to learn more about this organization:

Head Coach Tod Kowalczyk and the UT basketball team are looking for your vote to help with prostate cancer care. They are raising money for the effort at their Tie One One Event. If they receive the most votes, the additional winnings will go to The University of Toledo Dana Cancer Center to help with prostate care. Click here to read more about the Dana Cancer Center.

To vote for Tie One On or to find out more about the other charities participating, go to http://www.thechuckboykchallenge.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358824.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: