Daimer Unveils Steam Carpet Cleaner For Cleaning Fabric Upholstery and Carpets In Buses Globally

Highly powerful carpet cleaners are the best for fast, effective cleaning of cloth seats and carpeting within buses of all kinds. New carpet machines offer the most innovative technologies to maximize cleaning power and minimize drying times dramatically.

Daimer Industries, Inc.®, the globally recognized brand of American produced cleaning machines totaling more than 700 models, including such products as low flow commercial carpet extractor machines, professional carpet cleaning machines, portable carpet steam cleaners, truck mount carpet cleaners, water damage restoration equipment, tile and grout cleaning machines, and other diversified products, is shipping to over 240 nations the manufacturer's XTreme Power® XPH-9300U, a high-powered machine for professionally maintaining fabric upholstery and carpets within commercial buses. The company's 4-inch single jet upholstery wand, which is bundled with the commercial carpet cleaners, is the primary tool used for the application.

“Bus seats and carpets generally accumulate a lot of stains and dirt due to a high volume of passenger traffic. Cleaning workers responsible for maintaining buses are on tight schedules and need to get the buses ready relatively quickly,” says Daimer Industries, Inc.® spokesperson, Matthew Baratta. “Daimer® is proud to launch advanced XTreme Power® XPH-9300U carpet cleaners that come with the right accessories, low flow cleaning action and large solution and recovery tank sizes of 17 and 15 gallons, respectively, for much longer cleaning times before filling clean and emptying extracted water. The carpet upholstery cleaning machine generates a high pressure level of 220 psi that better than other carpet steam cleaning equipment in its class.”

Daimer®'s XTreme Power® XPH-9300U carpet steam cleaners create temperatures as high as 210º F for helping dissolve most tough deposits of food or dirt on most bus soft interior surfaces. The machines attain high temperatures in just five minutes, as they come equipped with two inline heating elements. Heat can be always be disabled if the user feels the upholstery or carpets are not too dirty enough to use it, or if the carpets are made of delicate fibers that can get damaged with heat. The XPH-9300U comes with Daimer®'s Advanced Adjustable Temperature Control™ (ACT™) technology for controlling the temperature level. Many of the company's commercial steam car wash equipment includes ACT™ as well.

The XPH-9300U commercial carpet cleaners offer a drying time of about one hour, which makes them ideal for vehicle dealers, automobile detailers, commercial furniture/upholstery cleaning contractors, used furniture dealers, businesses, hotels, and more. Daimer®'s exclusive Low Flow™ technology cuts down the usage of water and helps in reducing the drying time to a great extent. Van truck mount carpet cleaners generally emit higher flow rates that can drench surfaces, leading to long drying times.

Additionally, the company's patented, XTreme-XTraction™ 12” wand, available with the XPH-9300U carpet cleaners, offers suction power that is equivalent to additional extractor motor. The technology is extremely easy to use, as it creates a seal on the carpet while the head keeps gliding above the surface, offering 60 percent better extraction than other wands in the world. No other such tool on the market can even come close to the suction capability and ease of use offered by Daimer®'s 12” wand. High suction further minimizes the drying time.

The XTreme Power® XPH-9300U features two powerful two-stage motors. The company designs its carpet cleaning machines for maximum airflow and unsurpassed water column lift. The XPH-9300U's 150 inch water column lift and 200 CFM of airflow provides maximum cleaning power and also reduces drying time.

Daimer®'s portable carpet cleaning machines also come with its Self-Maintenance Engineering™ (SME™) and Modular System Design™ (MDS™) technologies that make it a cinch for global users to replace a part, whenever required, in very rare cases. The self maintenance technologies make these machines globally popular, unlike machines from other brands with extremely complicated designs. Daimer®'s customers do not need to send the machine back to the company for replacement or to a professional outside service locations, as the parts are readily available.

The XTreme Power® XPH-9300U carpet cleaners from the company include hoses 25' in length for additional convenience while automobile detailing or other cleaning tasks which can be carried out without moving the machine. The 25' hoses allow for cleaning up to 2000 square feet carpeted area while leaving the system in place.

All of Daimer®'s carpet cleaning systems are bundled with two gallons of its soap-free, plant-based Eco-Green® Carpet Care & Upholstery Cleaner concentrated liquid. It forms up to 64 gallons of diluted solution that can clean as much as 64,000 square feet of carpeting. The solution is completely harmless and is extracted immediately. It causes no health hazards to those with chemical allergies or asthma, since it improves indoor air quality. It is advisable to pre-spray carpets with the solution for effective cleaning results.

To obtain more information about the XTreme Power® XPH-9300U, call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220, or visit Daimer®'s website.

