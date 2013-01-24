Rapid Learning Institute Wins SmartCEO Award for Best-Run Company

RLI wins Mid-Atlantic SmartCEO100 Best-Run Company Award for Outstanding Vision

Rapid Learning Institute (RLI), a Philadelphia based online workplace training company, was the recipient of SmartCEO's award for Best Run Company in the Vision category, Small Business segment. RLI joined eleven other organizations honored as one of SmartCEO100's Best Run Companies in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Awarded at a ceremony in Baltimore, MD last month, RLI bested eight other organizations from Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC. The ceremony capped off the annual SmartCEO100 program. SmartCEO is a networking group for top CEO's and thought leaders.

In a press release, SmartCEO referred to the award recipients as “a community of the most proactive, profitable CEOs… of exceptional character, whose strategy for growing their companies includes sharing their vision in a community of like-minded peers.”

“We're honored to receive the SmartCEO Best-Run Companies award,” RLI CEO Stephen J. Meyer said after hearing the news. “SmartCEO is a great organization that really understands the challenges of small and medium-size businesses, and we're very pleased that they recognize our accomplishments.”

“Hearing our name called at the ceremony was really exciting,” says Glenn Eckard, RLI Chief Operating Officer. “Knowing that the work we've done so far is being recognized by our peers, and that our brand is becoming more and more known in the industry is a sign of more good things to come.”

About Rapid Learning Institute

Rapid Learning Institute (RLI) provides online workplace training and talent development tools for businesses, government agencies, nonprofits and educational institutions in the areas of sales, human resources, management, leadership and safety. RLI's approach is founded on the idea that management training programs for talent development can only be effective if managers make it a priority and follow up to ensure that learning sticks. The company's signature five to 10 minute modules, called Quick Takes, help managers build their core competency as talent developers by giving them the tools they need to replicate in others the knowledge, skills, attitudes and behaviors that drive performance. For more information visit http://www.rapidlearninginstitute.com

Based in Greater Philadelphia, RLI is an operating division of Business 21 Publishing, LLC

About SmartCEO

SmartCEO is an exclusive community of CEOs and business leaders with a mission to educate and inspire our community through the pages of our magazine, connections at our C-level events and access to valuable online resources. With over 10 years of consistent growth, our communities comprise business leaders who are visionaries, mentors and well-respected leaders whose experiences benefit their own organizations.

