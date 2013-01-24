Vital Health, Inc. Outlines The Benefits Of Folic Acid, Identifies Folate Rich Foods and Details Why L-MethylFolate Is The Preferred Form Of Folate Supplement

Barbara Griffin, NMD, CNC, Certified Gluten Practitioner, and owner of Vital Health, Inc. outlines the benefits of folic acid, identifies folate rich foods and details why the L-MethylFolate supplement is the preferred form.

Barbara Griffin, NMD, CNC, Certified Gluten Practitioner, and owner of Vital Health, Inc. outlines the benefits of folic acid, identifies folate rich foods and details why the L-MethylFolate supplement is the preferred form. Folic acid plays a vital role within the body. While there are several folate rich foods, many people are deficient in this vital nutrient. Folic acid supplements are available, but the L-MethylFolate is the predominate form of folate that is best absorbed by the body.

“Folic acid has numerous benefits with in the body. Perhaps most importantly, cellular growth and regeneration,” began Dr. Griffin. “Folic acid allows the body to perform many essential functions including nucleotide biosynthesis in cells, DNA synthesis and repair, red blood cell creation, and prevention of anemia,” Griffin remarked.

Dr. Griffin outlines some of the key benefits of folic acid within the human body:

Genes:

Folic Acid protects and prevents damage to Chromosomes.

Growth:

Folic acid is necessary for growth. Women should consume at least 400 mcg per day of folic acid during pregnancy. Folic acid helps to prevent Spina Bifida.

Cancer Prevention:

Folic acid has been shown to prevent breast cancer and cervical cancer in woman. It can also help prevent pancreatic cancer.

Cardiovascular Benefits:

Folic acid helps to prevent Atherosclerosis, Intermittent Claudication, heart attacks and stroke by lowering elevated Homocysteine levels.

Nervous System Health Benefits:

Folic acid's beneficial effects on the Central Nervous System are primarily due to its ability to stimulate the conversion of Phenylalanine into Tyrosine and Norepinephrine. Folic acid has proven benefits in alleviating anxiety and depression. A deficiency in folic acid can result in Alzheimer's disease, Dementia and poor concentration.

Red Blood Cell Production:

Folic acid stimulates the formations of red blood cells. Macrocytic anemia can occur as a result of Folic acid deficiency. Additionally, folic acid helps to prevent Megaloblastic anemia.

Dr. Griffin added, “There are many food that are naturally rich sources of folic acid. However, food processing and cooking can degrade a large percentage of the folate naturally available in foods.”

Dr. Griffin outlines foods that contain high amounts in folic acid:

1. Dark leafy greens: Spinach, collard greens, turnip greens and romaine lettuce are some of the planet's healthiest foods and are highest in folate.

2. Asparagus: Asparagus is high in folate, but it's also full of nutrients your body craves including Vitamin's K, C, and A and Manganese

3. Broccoli: High in folate, broccoli is one of best detox foods for the body.

4. Citrus Fruits: Papaya, oranges, grapefruit, strawberries and raspberries all are folate-rich fruits. One orange holds about 50mcg, and a large glass of juice can contain even more.

5. Beans, Peas and Lentils: Beans and pulses especially high in folic acid include pinto beans, lima beans, black-eyed peas and kidney beans.

Surveys conducted in the past few year of the US population have shown that Americans do not consume adequate amounts of folate. Especially in women and adults over 60 daily folate intakes may be inadequate without supplementation. Other factors that increase the need for folate supplements include celiac disease, bariatric surgery, and malabsorption syndromes. Additionally substances like tobacco, alcohol, and certain medications can deplete folate levels in the body. Folic acid supplements are available at New Vitality Health Foods, Inc.

L-Methylfolate The Preferred Form of Folate

Folate is a general term for a family of structurally and functionally related water-soluble B vitamins. However some individuals do not effectively convert folic acid into its active form, thus they are still at risk of deficiency. Dr. Griffin explained,“L-5-methyltetrahydrofolate (L-5-MTHF) is the predominate form of folate. L-5-MTHF is a reduced, metabolically active form of folate that occurs naturally in foods and is the primary form of folate found in the blood and tissues. As a result, it is far more effective for people who have or are prone to a folic acid deficiency.” Dietary supplements MethylFolate and Methyl-B-12 Lozenge are available through the VitalEssence supplement line offered at Vital Health, Inc.

Disclaimer: The above statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Dr. Griffin recommends checking with your physician before starting any supplement.

About Vital Health, Inc.:

At Vital Health, Inc. Dr. Griffin integrates a whole body approach with the intention of facilitating wellbeing and optimal health amongst her clients. Dr. Griffin's specialties include: traditional naturopathy, nutrition, EAV Meridian Stress Assessment, Food Sensitivity Screening, Environmental Screenings, Iridology, SKASYS, Live Blood Cell Analysis as well as established integrative therapies such as Neuroemotional Therapy, Neuromodulation Technique, Cold Laser Therapy, Emotional Stress Integration and Neuro-link Technique. In addition, Jade Derma Ray Lymphatic Massage and Bio Cleanse Foot Detox are also available at Vital Health, Inc. For more information please visit Vital Health's website at http://www.vitalhealth.org.

