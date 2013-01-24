TV's Top Comedy Hitmaker Chuck Lorre and Author Neil Gaiman Join Forces for a Featured Session at the 2013 South by Southwest Interactive Festival

“Chuck Lorre: In Conversation with Neil Gaiman” on Saturday, March 9, at 3:30 p.m. in Dell Hall at the Long Center.

Worlds collide when the creator of The Big Bang Theory meets the author of The Sandman at South by Southwest (SXSW)! Top TV comedy hitmaker Chuck Lorre (Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, Mike & Molly) will make his SXSW debut onstage with best-selling author Neil Gaiman (Coraline, Stardust, the acclaimed comic book series The Sandman) during a featured session at the 2013 SXSW® Interactive Festival.



“Chuck Lorre: In Conversation with Neil Gaiman” will take place on Saturday, March 9, at 3:30 p.m. in Dell Hall of the Long Center and brings together two of the most accomplished writers in entertainment for a wide-ranging discussion about the creative process.

Gaiman will interview Lorre about the challenges of keeping three of the most successful shows on television running and the stories behind Lorre's original, opinionated and often controversial end-of-show “vanity cards” — a curated selection of which were recently published in his new book, What Doesn't Kill Us Makes Us Bitter.

Lorre is donating all of his proceeds from What Doesn't Kill Us Makes Us Bitter to charity.

Interest in the book was so great that Simon & Schuster went back for an immediate reprint to keep up with demand.

Veering from philosophical treatises to personal revelations to the occasional furious diatribe while never shying away from controversy, Lorre's What Doesn't Kill Us Makes Us Bitter reveals a hilarious, thought-provoking and scandalous body of work unlike any other creative endeavor.

All of Lorre's proceeds from the sale of What Doesn't Kill Us Makes Us Bitter will benefit the Dharma-Grace Foundation, established by Lorre in 1999 to further his ongoing support of many health care–related charities and educational efforts, including the Venice (Calif.) Family Clinic — the largest free medical clinic in the country, dedicated to providing free, quality health care to people in need.

One of the most accomplished television comedy writer/producers of the past 20 years, Chuck Lorre co-created/executive produces TV's #1 entertainment series among Adults 18–49 and #1 comedy among Total Viewers in The Big Bang Theory (Thursdays 8/7c on CBS), co-created/executive produces the #2 comedy among Total Viewers in Two and a Half Men(Thursdays 8:30/7:30c on CBS) and also serves as executive producer of the hit sitcom Mike & Molly (Mondays 9:30/8:30c on CBS). Previously, Lorre created hits such as Dharma & Greg, Grace Under Fire and Cybill, and served as co-executive producer on Roseanne. The Long Island, NY native got his start in the entertainment business as a guitarist/singer touring the country and writing pop songs, including Debbie Harry's Top 40 hit “French Kissin' in the USA.” After more than a decade on the road, Lorre turned his attention to television. He began writing animation scripts for DIC and Marvel Productions, and wrote and produced the themes and scores for animated series such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. A spec primetime script soon led to freelance work on the syndicated comedy Charles in Charge and, eventually, to a staff job on My Two Dads. His big break followed in 1991, when he joined Roseanne.

Neil Gaiman is a bestselling author of award-winning novels for adults (like American Gods and Neverwhere) and novels for younger readers (like the Newbery Medal–winning The Graveyard Book and Coraline, on which the Academy Award®–nominated film Coraline was based). He has written award-winning short stories. He wrote comics before it was cool to write comics, including Sandman (which the Los Angeles Times called “the greatest epic in the history of comic books”). He writes songs and poems, does radio broadcasts and even writes for TV, most recently winning the Hugo award for an episode of Doctor Who. He is not actually sure how many books he will have coming out in 2013, but he is intensely proud of his forthcoming novel The Ocean at the End of the Lane. 1.8 million people follow him on Twitter. Born in the UK, he currently lives in Cambridge, MA with his wife, the blogger and rock star Amanda Palmer. He has somehow managed to reach middle age without necessarily ever being able to find his keys.

About SXSW Interactive

The 20th annual SXSW Interactive Festival will take place March 8-12, 2013 in Austin, Texas. An incubator of cutting-edge technologies and digital creativity, the event features five days of compelling presentations from the brightest minds in emerging technology, scores of exciting networking events hosted by industry leaders and an unbeatable line-up of special programs showcasing the best new websites, video games and startup ideas the community has to offer. From hands-on training to big-picture analysis of the future, SXSW Interactive has become the place to experience a preview of what is unfolding in the world of technology. Join us March 2013 for the sessions, the networking, the parties, the 16th Annual SXSW Interactive Awards, SXSW Startup Village, the SXSW Gaming Expo, the SXSW Trade Show and, of course, the inspirational experience that only SXSW can deliver.

