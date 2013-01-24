United States Postal Service Selects PMSI as its Pharmacy Benefit Manager for Workers' Compensation

One of the largest workers' compensation specialty services providers, PMSI, has been selected to provide workers' compensation pharmacy services for the Postal Service.

PMSI, one of the nation's largest and most experienced companies focused on workers' compensation, announced that the U.S. Postal Service has selected the company as its workers' compensation Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM).

“PMSI has consistently achieved industry-leading levels of performance for some of the nation's largest organizations,” said Eileen Auen, PMSI's chairman and chief executive officer. “We are honored to have been selected by the Postal Service and look forward to delivering a high-quality program that their employees deserve.”

With over 36 years of workers' compensation experience, PMSI is well-positioned to meet the needs of the Postal Service. PMSI's extensive pharmacy network, proven network penetration programs, customer-centric care, innovative technology and in-depth reporting capabilities delivers a best-in-class pharmacy program to injured workers across the nation.

About PMSI:

Founded in 1976, PMSI is a leader in developing solutions to control the growth of medical costs in workers' compensation. As one of the nation's largest and most experienced companies focused solely on workers' compensation, PMSI delivers proven solutions for cost containment across the claims lifecycle. PMSI's solutions for Pharmacy, Medical Services and Equipment, and Settlement Solutions deliver quantifiable results and improve the quality of care for injured workers. PMSI provides customers with the innovation, focus, expertise, analytics and technology needed to successfully deliver workers' compensation benefits. For more information, visit http://www.pmsionline.com or call 877.ASK.PMSI.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358060.htm