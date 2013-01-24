American Freight Opens 14th Store in Ohio

New American Freight Furniture and Mattress Store to Open in Northfield, Ohio

American Freight Furniture and Mattress will open its 14th Ohio furniture store at 10333 Northfield Road in Northfield. Set to open on Friday, January 25, the 23,000 square foot warehouse will join locations in Lexington, Lima, Akron, Massillon, Parma, Willoughby, Delaware, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, and Boardman in the company's founding state. This opening makes the 79th American Freight Furniture store in the nation and will bring ten new jobs to the greater Cleveland area.

American Freight is a discount furniture warehouse open to the public. They specialize in furniture obtained directly from the manufacturer through factory closeouts, dealer cancellations, retail chain buyouts, and wholesale liquidations. All locations carry house brand furniture and famous name brands like Simmons, Serta, and Stewart and Hamilton.

“We opened our first American Freight Furniture store in Ohio 20 years ago, so whenever we open new stores here it's exciting,” said Kelly Warren, spokesperson for American Freight. “People want to maximize the value of their dollar now more than ever, and we stand by the same principles we opened the first American Freight Furniture store with: everyone deserves the ability to be able to buy high-quality furniture at an affordable price.”

Hours of operation for American Freight Furniture and Mattress in Northfield are Monday-Thursday 12pm-8pm, Friday 10am-8pm, Saturday 10am-7pm, and Sunday 12pm-5pm. Customers will find low prices on living room and bedroom furniture packages, dinettes, mattress sets, entertainment centers, futons, occasional tables, children's furniture, and more. American Freight Furniture also offers a free layaway program and same-day delivery on all in-stock items.

To learn more about American Freight's discount furniture stores, visit http://www.americanfreight.us.

About American Freight

Founded in 1993, American Freight Furniture and Mattress has chosen to maintain modest warehouses instead of expensive showrooms to keep costs low and pass the savings along to the customers. Because of this, customers don't have to pay expensive retail showroom markups while still taking home high-quality furniture. American Freight sells living room furniture, bedroom furniture, dining room furniture, children's furniture, mattresses, and more.

