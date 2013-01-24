Spreading Complimentary Smiles Across Southlake and Surrounding Areas

Huckabee Dental will host Dentistry From The Heart, providing people with complimentary dental care, on February 8th, 2013.

Huckabee Dental will host their 5th annual Dentistry From The Heart (DFTH) event – providing a complimentary day of dental care to those in need in Southlake and surrounding area, aged 18 and up.

The line will begin as early as 10:00 p.m. the night before, with hundreds prepared to camp out in order to receive complimentary services. Dentistry From The Heart patients travel from across Texas every year to Huckabee Dental for the annual complimentary day of dentistry, happening on February 8th, 2013.

Annually, Huckabee Dental and their team of dentists, volunteers and sponsors provide roughly 180 patients in need with a free extraction, filling or cleaning. This is the 5th annual event for Huckabee Dental, who has donated more than $200,000 in complimentary dental care to more 900 Southlake and surrounding area residents.

“It all comes down to wanting to provide something greater to my community,” said Dr. Huckabee. “The services provided by Dentistry From The Heart helps more than just a patients teeth, it gives them a renewed reason to smile.”

The media is invited to join the hundreds of volunteers, patients and Huckabee Dental on February 8th, 2013 to spread free smiles across Southlake and surrounding cities through Dentistry From The Heart located at Huckabee Dental, 505 W. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, TX.

Dentistry From The Heart is a registered non-profit organization that provides complimentary dental work for people those in need. In the past nine years, Dentistry From The Heart events have contributed more than $8 million in free dentistry and helped more than 45,000 patients across the country. For more information, visit http://www.dentistryfromtheheart.org.

About Dr. Timothy Huckabee and Huckabee Dental

Dr. Timothy Huckabee earned his dental degree in 1987 from Baylor College of Dentistry. In 1991, he opened his private practice in Southlake. Dr. Huckabee is a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, Dallas County Dental Association and the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology. He is committed to lifelong education and professional development through continuing education. He has authored articles in leading dental journals and received advanced training from some of the nation's most prominent postgraduate dental training facilities, including the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies. He is a graduate of the Advanced Aesthetic Program at New York University and Albert Einstein College of Medicine IV Sedation and Dentistry Courses and certified for intravenous conscious sedation. This continual training allows him to bring you the latest advancements in both aesthetic and restorative dentistry, delivered in the most relaxing manner possible. "Huckabee Dental is proud to participate in Operation Gratitude's Halloween Candy Buyback. We love every opportunity to help our troops," says Dr. Huckabee.

Huckabee Dental is a full-service general and cosmetic dentistry boutique. We perform crowns, root canals, invisalign, veneers, dentures, dental implants, sedation and emergency dental services. For more information, please call 817-329-4746 or visit http://www.dfwdental.com.

