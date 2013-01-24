Parent Tested Parent Approved Community Gives Kobo Arc Tablet a Near Perfect Score

Kobo Arc Android tablet perfectly blends eReading, movies and web for superior family experience

Kobo, a global leader in eReading, today announced that the Kobo Arc 7” Google-certified eReading tablet has been recognized by the Parent Tested Parent Approved™ (PTPA) community with its seal of approval. The Kobo Arc received 196 out of a possible 200 points from Parent Testers and was praised for its colour display, speed, and ease-of-use for even the youngest of family members.

“Kobo is thrilled to be recognized by PTPA and to receive the great reviews particularly when comparing the Kobo Arc to other devices available on the market,” said Wayne White, EVP and GM of Devices, Kobo. “We developed the Kobo Arc to give users new ways to quickly discover books and information based on their interests rather than search history, and we are thrilled that Parent Testers are now recommending the Kobo Arc to their friends and family.”

“Kobo has proven yet again that it understands how reading and technology can be blended to be the perfect way to encourage families to read more often,” said Sharon Vinderine, Founder and CEO, PTPA Media Inc. “The Kobo Arc received accolades from our Parent Testers for its durability, responsiveness, and high-res display, which are perfect features for games and movies. But, the best part is its focus on reading, which makes it a great addition for any family.”

The Kobo Arc offers a fully interactive multimedia experience and is available in white for $199.99 for 16GB, $249.99 for 32GB and $299.99 for 64GB. The Kobo Arc is available at retail partners around the world including independent booksellers across the United States through select American Booksellers Association independent bookstores and Family Christian bookstores. In Canada, the stylish tablet can be found at Indigo-Chapters, Future Shop, Best Buy, and Toys“R”Us.

PTPA: KOBO ARC – THE PERFECT MULTIMEDIA DEVICE FOR YOUNG READERS

The Kobo Arc joins the recently PTPA-recognized Kobo Glo and Kobo Mini eReaders. PTPA is North America's largest volunteer parent testing community with more than 60,000 parents. The organization, which was rated the Most Trusted Seal by 22,000 parents, works with independent parent volunteers to evaluate products in their own homes to ensure that PTPA winners are chosen based on merit and consumer experience – not on commercial considerations.

What PTPA parent testers said about the Kobo Arc:

“BEAUTIFUL! The screen resolution is dynamite. So sharp and the colors so bright and clear. Even my 10 year old commented on this! I was really impressed. I have had several people ask me about it.”

“I thought the interface was well done. Quick and simple enough for even a child to maneuver.”

“This product is extremely user friendly. The set up was "easy as pie" and done in just a few minutes. Even my 5 year old was able to download and start playing without any help from myself or his siblings.”

“I will absolutely recommend the Arc based on my experience. I have already been raving about it to all my friends and family.”

“I have and I will continue to recommend it. I have been asked many times what it is and have suggested it to several friends to buy as gifts!”

“Yes I would definitely recommend it. Love the tapestries and discovery features. I originally wanted it for reading but found that I enjoy browsing just as much. Once you figure out how the features work, it's actually easy.”

KOBO ARC: READS YOU LIKE A BOOK

A sleek 7-inch Android 4.0 multimedia tablet with full access to the Google Play™ store, the Kobo Arc provides users a new way to discover content – from eBooks, movies and TV shows to music, web pages and more. Kobo's exclusive interface, Tapestries, allows users to collect and curate content of interest in dynamic, visual Tapestries by “pinning” content to the home screen. The Kobo Arc's Discovery Ribbon leverages a cross-media recommendations engine to recommend related content based on the items pinned to Tapestries. The more users collect in their Tapestries, the more the Kobo Arc learns what they love and provides them with more engaging content.

The Google-certified, 7-inch tablet has a high-definition display that delivers crisp, sharp text and with more than 16-million colors, brings photos, videos and games to life. With front-facing speakers enhanced by SRS TruMedia™, a built-in microphone, and a front-facing camera, the Kobo Arc provides 10 hours of continuous reading or video play and two weeks on standby. The Kobo Arc runs on Android 4.0 and the company is currently working on its upgrade path to Android 4.1, JellyBean.

Kobo Arc fast facts:

The highly responsive Kobo Arc is driven by a 1.5GHz TI OMAP 4470 dual-core processor to deliver the fastest processing power available on the market today in a 7” tablet

Retains more than 10 hours of battery life in a single charge, giving consumers a highly responsive and long-lasting multimedia experience

7” high-definition display with 178 degree viewing angles, 215 pixels/inch and 1280x800 resolution

Through Kobo's laboratory drop tests, the Kobo Arc's ultra-durable glass proved more resistant to damage than any other tablet currently available in the market

Only 364 grams, the Kobo Arc is also one of the lightest 7” tablets available and with the new storage configurations, consumers will relish in their ability to store as many songs, movies, eBooks, and pictures as they wish

1.3 MegaPixel front-facing camera, built-in microphone, and Wi Fi 802.11 b/g/n to easily connect to the web without a data plan

The fully customizable Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) operating system allows consumers to configure and modify the Kobo Arc with an upgrade to Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean) in the works

The Kobo Arc comes with Google Play to provide hours of entertainment through the Google Play store's 700,000 apps including Gmail® and YouTube® in addition to pre-loaded apps like Facebook®, Twitter®, Rdio®, Zinio®, 7Digital®, and PressReader®

The tablet comes in black and white with the option to purchase interchangeable SnapBacks in blue and purple

About Kobo Inc.

Kobo Inc. is one of the world's fastest-growing eReading services offering more than 3.2-million eBooks, magazines and newspapers. Believing that consumers should have the freedom to read any book on any device, Kobo has built an open-standards platform to provide consumers with a choice when reading. Kobo has expanded to 190 countries, where millions of consumers have access to localized eBook catalogues and award-winning eReaders, like the Kobo Touch. With top-ranked eReading applications for Apple, BlackBerry, Android, and Windows products, Kobo allows consumers to make eReading social through Facebook Timeline and Reading Life, an industry-first social experience that lets users earn awards for time spent reading and encourage others to join in. Headquartered in Toronto and owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten, Kobo eReaders can be found in major retail chains across the globe.

About PTPA Media Inc.

PTPA Media provides an objective framework for appraising and promoting new products designed to enrich family living. The company's mission is to marry innovative companies with discerning consumers, to improve consumer access to quality products and services for their families and homes. http://www.ptpamedia.com



