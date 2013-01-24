Prime 8 Art League Announces 2nd Annual Open Call for Artists and Gallery Opening

The Prime 8 Art League announces its 2nd annual open call and gallery opening to support emerging artists and local charities.

The Prime 8 Art League, the non-profit extension of award-winning commerce solution provider Gorilla Group, today announced its 2nd annual open call for artists and gallery opening (http://www.prime8artleague.com). Five (5) artists will be commissioned and paid to produce original works for the gallery exhibition, with all proceeds raised at the event to benefit Marwen (http://www.marwen.org/), a not for profit organization that “educates and inspires under-served young people through the visual arts.”

The open period for artist submissions runs through February 18th, 2013. To apply, artists should visit the Prime 8 Art League website to complete the online submissions form, where they will be required to upload 1 sample image of their work that is representative of their overall style. With the Art League's focus on supporting and nurturing emerging artists of all backgrounds, styles and stages in their careers, anyone interested is strongly encouraged to submit their work. Full rules and details are available on the Prime 8 website.

Entries will be curated by The Prime 8 Art League, made up of employees at Gorilla Group, with the announcement of winning entries beginning on March 11, 2013. The 5 selected artists will be commissioned and paid $750 each to produce an original work, or works, for the gallery opening based on their interpretation of this year's theme: Rinse & Repeat.

The gallery opening will take place Friday, June 7th at Design Cloud, in the heart of Chicago's eclectic West Loop neighborhood. The event, which is free to attend, will showcase the winning artists' work, feature live band and DJ entertainment, food, refreshments from Revolution Brewing Company, and a charity raffle to include several high ticket prizes. All proceeds generated from the raffle and related activities will be donated to Marwen, an organization dedicated to providing visual arts instruction to under-served youth throughout the Chicago area. Anyone interested in supporting the arts and having a great time in the process can RSVP at the Prime 8 Art League website.

“Our 2nd annual event promises to be bigger and better than our first go-round,” said Andrew Vitale of the Prime 8 Art League and Design Lead at Gorilla Group. “Not only are we supporting emerging artists and a great organization in Marwen, we're putting together a high-energy, multi-faceted extravaganza to celebrate the entire Chicago art community.”

For more information, complete rules and details, and an informative and entertaining video, please visit the all-new Prime 8 Art League website. You can also follow the Prime 8 Art League on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/prime8art and Twitter http://www.twitter.com/Prime8Art for updated news, and exhibition information.

About the Prime 8 Art League: The Prime Eight Art League exists to nurture and support emerging artists in the visual arts, and to raise funds to provide financial and material assistance to youth art education programs in the Chicago area. The Prime 8 Art League is made possible through the generous support of Gorilla Group. http://www.prime8artleague.com



