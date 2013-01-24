Phiten Launches New NHL Collection in U.S. and Canada

Phiten®, the innovator and original maker of the titanium necklace and precious metal-infused sports accessories, has entered into a licensing agreement with the NHL®

Phiten®, the innovator and original maker of the titanium necklace and precious metal-infused sports accessories, has entered into a licensing agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL®) to design and distribute a line of NHL® team branded titanium bracelets and necklaces throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Phiten's new collection of premium X30 titanium necklaces ($36 US) and silicone S-Type bracelets ($25 US) are branded with colors and logos of NHL teams. The bracelets and necklaces are a great way for hockey fans to show their team spirit. In the U.S., the NHL Collection is available for purchase online at http://www.PhitenUSA.com and at select U.S. retailers. The collection also is available in Canada, necklaces ($49.99 CAD) and bracelets ($29.99 CAD), at http://www.Phiten-Canada.com and at select retailers.

The NHL line joins Phiten's roster of official sports lines, which also includes the MLB Authentic Collection and the NBA Collection. Phiten's growing popularity among athletes and sports enthusiasts has allowed the company to expand into new areas.

“We are excited to officially introduce our brand to hockey fans,” said Joe Furuhata, public relations and marketing manager of Phiten. “Our new line is a great way for fans to show their NHL team support.”

The initial teams to be included as part of the new collections are the Boston Bruins®, Buffalo Sabres®, Calgary Flames®, Chicago Blackhawks®, Detroit Red Wings®, Edmonton Oilers®, Los Angeles Kings®, Montreal Canadiens®, New York Rangers®, Ottawa Senators®, Pittsburgh Penguins®, Philadelphia Flyers®, San Jose Sharks®, Toronto Maple Leafs®, Vancouver Canucks®, Washington Capitals® and Winnipeg Jets®.

About Phiten®

Phiten is a leading designer and manufacturer of sports lifestyle accessories and produces necklaces, bracelets, supports and apparel developed for active, health-conscious living. Phiten's technology centers around Aqua-Metals, which are incorporated into every product. Phiten is worn by elite athletes all over the world but is truly for anyone inspired to live a healthy lifestyle. Phiten is a license partner and produces official merchandise for the NBA and MLB. Headquartered in Torrance, Calif., Phiten corporate stores are located in Seattle, Torrance and Aiea (Honolulu), Hawaii and products are available at sporting goods retailers and professional sports stadium shops across the nation. For more information, please visit http://www.PhitenUSA.com. Facebook.com/Phiten @Phiten

