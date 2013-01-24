William Arthur Wins Prestigious Bride's Choice Award 2013

The designer and manufacturer of luxury wedding invitations is recognized by Wedding Wire and its brides as being in top 5% of wedding invitation suppliers for outstanding designs, service, value and professionalism.

WeddingWire, the nation's leading online wedding marketplace, is thrilled to announce that William Arthur Fine Stationery has been selected as a winner of the prestigious WeddingWire Bride's Choice Awards® 2013 for wedding invitations.

“Each year, WeddingWire looks forward to celebrating the success of the top-rated wedding professionals within the WeddingWire Network,” said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. “Now in its fifth year, the Bride's Choice Awards® program continues to recognize the elite wedding professionals who exemplify a commitment to quality, service and professionalism. These businesses were chosen by our bridal community for their responsiveness and dedication to their clients over the past year. We are honored to recognize William Arthur Fine Stationery for their impressive achievements within the wedding industry.”

William Arthur was selected based on the positive experiences expressed by past clients on WeddingWire, the world's largest wedding review site with over one million reviews. “While many industry awards are given by the host organization, the WeddingWire Bride's Choice Awards® winners are determined solely on reviews from real newlyweds and their experiences working with William Arthur,” stated Meghan Carey, Art Director of the Vera Wang wedding stationery collection, produced by William Arthur.

The WeddingWire Bride's Choice Awards® 2013 are given to the top local wedding vendors in more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, based on professional achievements from the previous year. Award-winning vendors are distinguished for the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients. As a Bride's Choice Awards winner, William Arthur is highlighted within the WeddingWire Network, which is comprised of over 200,000 wedding professionals throughout the United States, Canada and abroad.

William Arthur is thrilled to be one of the top wedding invitations manufacturers in the WeddingWire Network of sites, which include leading wedding sites such as WeddingWire, Project Wedding, Brides.com, Martha Stewart Weddings, and Weddingbee. “We would like to thank all the brides who took the time to review our business on WeddingWire,” stated Carey. “We value each of our clients and truly appreciate the positive feedback that helped us earn the WeddingWire Bride's Choice Awards® for 2013.”

For more information about William Arthur Fine Stationery, please visit our WeddingWire Storefront today at http://bit.ly/XkiDcK. To learn more about the Bride's Choice Awards®, please visit http://www.WeddingWire.com/brides-choice-awards.

ABOUT WEDDING WIRE, INC.

WeddingWire®, the nation's leading marketplace serving the $70 billion wedding industry, is the only online wedding planning resource designed to empower both engaged couples and wedding professionals. For engaged couples, WeddingWire offers the ability to search, compare and book over 200,000 reviewed wedding vendors, from wedding venues to wedding photographers. WeddingWire also offers a comprehensive suite of online planning tools for weddings, including wedding websites and wedding checklists, all at no charge. For wedding professionals, WeddingWire is the only all-in-one marketing platform for businesses online and on-the-go. WeddingWire offers one simple solution to build a professional network, improve search visibility, manage social media and reach mobile consumers. Businesses that advertise with WeddingWire appear on WeddingWire.com, ProjectWedding.com and other leading sites, including MarthaStewartWeddings.com, Brides.com and Weddingbee.com.

ABOUT WILLIAM ARTHUR

William Arthur stationery, invitations, announcements and holiday cards are renowned worldwide for beautiful designs, substantial paper stock, rich embellishments and exceptional printing.

For more than 60 years, William Arthur's fine stationery products have helped people turn special moments and once-in-a-lifetime occasions into lasting memories. At their home in West Kennebunk, Maine, their craftspeople keep the techniques and traditions of fine paper and printing alive, combining time-honored print methods with state-of-the-art design and technology. Simply put, they are passionate about creating beautiful stationery. That passion is shared with their customers by providing exquisite products and extraordinary service. View their extensive collection at http://www.williamarthur.com. To find an authorized retailer, select the “Find a Dealer” link.

