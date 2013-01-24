New Fiction Release Shares an Immigrant Girl's Harrowing Journey and the Life That Follows; Book by Terry Suchanek

This new fiction release published by Dog Ear provides a look into the life of an immigrant girl in the early part of the 20th century. Gaston DeLuca finally has enough money to send for his wife and 6-year-old daughter after working in the coal mines of Pennsylvania for nearly two years, but when the pair arrives at Ellis Island from their small Italian village, they learn Gaston died in a mining accident.

Speaking no English and with very little money, Rosa and Berta set out on a poignant journey of survival in New York City, a cruel yet wondrous place. World War I, the influenza epidemic, prohibition and the culture of the roaring twenties impact their lives in ways that will have reader turning pages well into the night. This new beautifully written coming-of-age story spans the course of a decade, from 1917 to 1927.

Rosa DeLuca is forced to leave her daughter, Berta in an orphanage as she struggles to survive in the slums of Five Points until she meets the charismatic Vinny Capozza. A whirlwind romance leads to marriage but things aren't as they seem. Vinny is a man with weak morals and dark secrets. Berta witnesses her mother's seemingly inexplicable decent into madness and copes with her step-father's indifference and sporadic assaults. She, however, with the love and support of friends emerges triumphant with a future full of hope and possibilities before her.

Berta DeLuca, inspired by a true story, is fast-paced historical fiction at its finest with characters you'll remember long after you turn the last page.

“[Berta DeLuca] gives life to an era and outlines what life was like for boatloads of poor immigrants…Suchanek is a talented writer whose story moves the reader with its emotion, attention to detail and vivid descriptions.” – Kirkus Reviews

Suchanek is a registered nurse who lives in Massachusetts with her husband and two children.

For additional information, please visit http://www.terrysuchanek.com.

Berta DeLuca

Terry Suchanek

Dog Ear Publishing

ISBN: 978-1-4575-1263-6 256 pages $12.99 US

Available at Ingram, Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and fine bookstores everywhere.

