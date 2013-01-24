Thomas Keith & Associates Receives 2012 Best of Evanston Award

For the fifth year in a row, Thomas Keith & Associates is lauded for the quality of its marketing services.

For the fifth consecutive year, Thomas Keith & Associates has been selected for the 2012 Best of Evanston Award in the Advertising Agencies category by the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA).

The USCA "Best of Local Business" Award Program recognizes outstanding local businesses throughout the country. Each year, the USCA identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community.

Said President Tom Keith, “I'm not sure we've done anything particularly spectacular for our clients over these years – my guess is the award is for continuously solid, strategy-based programs that propel our clients' businesses forward.”

He continued, “Yes, we've received the award as an advertising agency. We can, and do, develop and create highly effective advertising programs for our clients. But what we do goes well beyond merely advertising. Probably our greatest strength is in developing solid marketing strategies. Once the right strategy is in place, the executional techniques to carry it out follow logically and creatively for us.”

This is the first year that any business has qualified as a Five-Time Award Winner. Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2012 USCA Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the USCA and data provided by third parties.

Quality, rather than quantity, has always been a critical consideration for Thomas Keith & Associates. “I suppose, in some peoples' minds, a big disadvantage in seeking us out is that we're so selective in choosing the companies we are willing to work with,” said Keith. “But it helps us remain small, and ensures that we can focus our full attention upon each clients' unique needs.”

