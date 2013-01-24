More Stryker Hip Recall Lawsuits Expected, As Cost of Recall Grows, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is currently investigating Stryker Hip recall lawsuits on behalf of individuals affected by the Stryker Rejuvenate and ABG II Modular-Neck Hip Stem recall.

The number of Stryker Hip recall lawsuits filed in the wake of the Rejuvenate and ABG II Modular-Neck Hip Stem recall will likely continue to grow, along with the total cost of the recall, according to Bernstein Liebhard LLP. At least 10 Stryker Rejuvenate lawsuits have been filed in New Jersey Superior Court, and plaintiffs have petitioned the state's Supreme Court to consolidate all claims filed in New Jersey in a single proceeding in Bergen County Superior Court.* According to a report from NBC News, the company took a $133 million charge in the fourth quarter related to the Stryker hip recall.**

“Some 20,000 Rejuvenate and ABG II components were sold before Stryker pulled them in July. Based on those numbers, we expect the number of lawsuits to climb in the coming months,”says Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing the victims of defective drugs and medical devices. The Firm is currently offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Stryker hip recall.

Stryker Hip Recall

Stryker recalled its Rejuvenate and ABG II Modular-Neck Hip Stems on July 6, 2012, due to a potential for fretting and corrosion at the modular-neck junction that may result in pain, swelling and adverse local tissue reactions. According to a recent Reuters report, the Stryker Rejuvenate recall could ultimately cost the company as much as $390 million, depending on, among other things, the number of lawsuits filed.***

In a recall update issued earlier this month, Stryker advised that all patients fitted with Rejuvenate and ABG II Modular-Neck Hip Stems should undergo blood and imaging tests even if they are not experiencing pain, swelling or other symptoms of a failing hip implant. The company said it has received reports of patients who tested positive for high levels of metal ions, or who developed adverse local tissue reactions, even though they experienced no or mild symptoms.****

Stryker also announced that it was working with Broadspire Services, Inc., a third-party claims administrator, to manage medical claims and address out-of-pocket costs relating to the Stryker hip recall.***** Bernstein Liebhard LLP is advising patients that they should consider speaking with an attorney before they begin the Broadspire Stryker claims process, as any information they disclose to a Broadspire representative or in the course of the claims process could be used as evidence in their Stryker hip lawsuit.

Individuals who have suffered hip implant failures, metal poisoning, pain, or revision surgery allegedly due to the recalled Rejuvenate and ABG II components may be entitled to file a Stryker hip recall lawsuit seeking compensation for their medical care, pain and suffering, and other damages. A wealth of information regarding the Stryker Rejuvenate recall is available at Bernstein Liebhard LLP's Stryker hip recall website. Free lawsuit evaluations can be obtained by calling 877-779-1414.

