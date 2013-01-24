101 Year-Old Famed Doctor Behind First Test Tube Baby in U.S. and HeLa Cells Unveils New Book on Reproductive Ethics and Policy

Renowned for the first in vitro birth in the U.S., the discovery of the immortal HeLa cells of Henrietta Lacks, and sex reassignment surgery, Dr. Howard Jones reflects on his pioneering work in reproductive medicine and how he helped clarify the definition of personhood from the view of history, biology, and the law.

When does a person become protected by law? Upon fertilization, heartbeat, quickening, fetal brain waves, or birth? At age 101, Dr. Howard Jones, the doctor behind in vitro fertilization in the U.S. is publishing his eighth book. "Personhood Revisited: Reproductive Technology, Bioethics, Religion and the Law," which revisits the roots of Jones's groundbreaking clinical in vitro fertilization (IVF) research in a time when morality and religion, not law, played the biggest role in policy.

Dr. Jones's groundbreaking work comes to life in "Personhood Revisited," a behind-the-scenes and personal look into the minds behind modern-day stem cell research. An informative yet conversational lesson, "Personhood Revisited" is not just for scientists, policy makers and students — it is an important read for anyone seeking to learn from a brilliant mind and be informed on the many sides to one of today's hottest topics.

Renowned gynecologist Howard W. Jones, Jr., M.D. has published seven medical books on gynecology and reproductive policy. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and was a faculty member of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics until retirement in 1978. At that time, he joined the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the new Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, VA where he developed a technique for human in vitro fertilization, resulting in the first birth in the New World and co-founded the Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine. Dr. Jones currently resides in Norfolk, VA.

