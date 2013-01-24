Largest Center in USO History to Open at Fort Belvoir, VA

USO Warrior and Family Center to provide a “home away from home” for local troops, wounded warriors, their families and caregivers as they recover and heal with honor

WHAT:

Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for USO Warrior and Family Center at Fort Belvoir

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 5, 2013

1:00-2:30pm EST

*Media must RSVP by noon Monday, Feb 4th for gate clearance

**Media need to arrive by noon at the Tulley Gate for escort on Tuesday, Feb 5th

WHERE:

USO Warrior and Family Center

5940 Belvoir Road

(9th Street and Belvoir Rd)

Fort Belvoir, VA

WHO:

Sloan Gibson, CEO and President, USO

Elaine Rogers, CEO and President, USO Metropolitan of Washington, DC

Colonel Gregory Gadson, Commander of the U.S. Army Fort Belvoir Garrison

H.E. Ambassador Salem Al-Sabah and Mrs. Rima Al-Sabah, The Kuwait America Foundation

Senior government officials

Members of Congress

Senior military members

Individual and corporate donors

Wounded, ill and injured troops

USO Metropolitan of Washington, DC volunteers

WHY:

The largest center in USO history, the USO Warrior and Family Center will support wounded, ill and injured troops, their families and caregivers and local active duty troops and their families. It will be a place where families of our wounded, ill and injured troops can be together, away from the hospital environment. It will also be a place where they can reconnect with their fellow service members and their community and make the necessary transitions to service or civilian life. Here, they can enjoy a home-cooked meal, their children can play, and troops and their families can rest, relax and begin to work toward the future in a positive and supportive environment.

The center is an integral part of the Warrior Transition Unit (WTU) Complex at Fort Belvoir. The USO amenities on the center's grounds provide a central gathering place to enhance the most important non-clinical needs of the patients and their families. Strategically located directly adjacent to the WTU, our healing heroes and their families and caregivers have easy access to the hospital and a host of support services to help in their recovery process.

The building — which measures more than 20,000 square feet and has more than 20 unique spaces— includes a business center, dining room, healing gardens as well as a game room and music room that will provide a place for USO Warrior and Family Care programs and activities that promote:



Physical health and recreation

Family strengthening

Positive behavioral health

Education

Employment

Community reintegration

About the USO

The USO (United Service Organizations) lifts the spirits of America's troops and their families millions of times each year at hundreds of places worldwide. We provide a touch of home through centers at airports and military bases in the U.S. and abroad, top quality entertainment and innovative programs and services. We also provide critical support to those who need us most, including forward-deployed troops, military families, wounded warriors and their families and the families of the fallen.

