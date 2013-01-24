Killeen TX Property Management Needs Now Better Served by REAL Star Property Management's New Office

Fastest growing property management firm in Central Texas announces official debut to Killeen and surrounding counties.

REAL Star Property Management, a full-service property management provider in Central Texas, has officially opened its doors in Killeen, Texas, to provide existing clients as well as others in the community with comprehensive, professional, prompt, courteous and reliable property management services.

The new Killeen TX Property Management location will handle all aspects of property management, leveraging years of expertise in marketing and leasing to quickly fill vacancies, offer full application and tenant screening, handle rent collection and tenant security deposits, administer risk mitigation policies and procedures, provide eviction & write of possession services, offer professional remodeling services, and take care of property inspection and maintenance. The new Killeen office will also offer the same financial services that REAL Star provides at its Temple TX location, such as direct deposit, online payment options for tenants, and online access to real-time financials 24/7.

Property management can be time consuming, frustrating and filled with legalities. However, partnering with a reliable property manager can take the hassle out of managing a rental property and help each client avoid costly mistakes. For more than 8 years, REAL Star Property Management has offered its expertise and professionalism to real estate and property owners in Temple, Belton, Killeen, Troy, Salado, Georgetown and Round Rock, Texas. Not only will the new Killeen location provide a full range of management services, the property manager will also help its clients maintain high occupancy rates and maximize their return on investments by growing their real estate portfolio.

REAL Star Property Management knows that a vacant dwelling costs the property owner money. At http://www.realstarmanage.com, potential tenants can browse single-family homes, multi-family homes, apartments and duplexes. Each listing shows pricing, square-footage, amenities and maps to the location as well as the opportunity to apply online. The site also offers helpful information, such as contact information for area utilities and services.

REAL Star Property Management has already established a reputable presence in all of its Central Texas locations, and aims to provide the same quality property management services in Killeen. A couple property management reviews and testimonials from REAL Star's clients can be read below.

"I have been using REAL Star Property Management for my Temple and Belton properties for about three years. The service has been excellent. They understand the business because they have investment properties themselves. I very seldom have any vacancy on my properties. They always notify me of maintenance issues and e-mail me a very detailed monthly statement. Very professional property management company that I highly recommend." -- Ross Vest (Owner of Texvestments)

"I have had a large rental portfolio for over 15 years in the Temple, Belton, and Morgans Point area, so I have had a lot of experience with various property management companies. REAL Star Property Management is absolutely the best. I believe that there are many elements which makes this company successful, but the main element is that the management team is comprised of real estate investors who truly understand the challenges of owning and managing rental properties. REAL Star Property management is the solution for all property management needs in Central Texas – whether you're a property owner or a real estate owner, you have a peace of mind…” -- Sue Hamby, PhD

REAL Star Property Management's goal is to provide Central Texas real estate owners and tenants with reliable high-quality property management services. For property owners, these services ensure that their property is well-maintained and cared for while rented. For tenants, these services provide a reliable property manager that will promptly and appropriately respond to legitimate repair needs. By opening the doors of Killeen TX Property Management, REAL Star Property Management is enhancing its professional services to property and real estate owners in Killeen.

For more information, visit http://www.realstarmanage.com/killeen-tx-property-management.htm



