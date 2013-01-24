Rosie Lopez Is TommY BoY President

TommY BoY Announces Second President in 32-year history

Rosie Lopez has been promoted to President of TommY BoY after ten years at the company. She formerly headed international, marketing for TommY BoY. The last president, Monica Lynch, was appointed in 1985.

"I am excited to have Rosie Lopez step up to this role and lead TommY BoY to a new era of innovation and greatness. Her combination of experiences, boundless energy and indomitable spirit make her the perfect person to lead the TommY BoY and the music business to its next period of growth" -- Tom Silverman Founder/CEO

Born in Cuba, Ms. Lopez ran the U.S. arm of UK label, Big Life Music from 1990-1994. She was the Director of the U.S. operation of DMC from the UK that produced the famous DJ competitions during the 90's and she was managing director of the seminal house label Masters at Work from 2000-2003. In the late 90's, she created Street Couture, a fashion company that created fashion solutions for artists, music labels and brands such as Rachel Zoe, Sprite, Revlon, HBO Reebok, BMG, Atlantic, Sony and more. Rosie began her career in the 80's as a DJ spinning around the world.

About TommY BoY

TommY BoY was a pioneer in Hip Hop since its founding in 1981 and developed artists such as Afrika Bambaattaa, Coolio, De La Soul, Digital Underground, Everlast, House of Pain, Naughty by Nature, Queen Latifah, Ru Paul, and Bob Sinclar. They were first with electronic dance music with Information Society, 808 State, and LFO. TommY BoY pioneered the mega compilation concept with its "MTV Party to Go" series and "ESPN Jock Jams" TommY BoY is independently owned and distributed and on the cutting edge of music and technology. TommY BoY is actively signing the artists, producers and writers making the best party music from around the world.

