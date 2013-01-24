FiberOptic Resale Corp Awarded Top USA Distribution Partner by INNO Instrument America While Exhibiting at BICSI Winter Conference 2013 - Tampa, Florida

During the BICSI 2013 Conference FiberOptic Resale Corp (FORC) exhibited the new INNO IFS-15H FTTx fusion splicer. At the conference INNO Instrument presented FORC with the 2012 Top USA Distribution Award for sales and service of the IFS-10 & IFS-15H fusion splices.

BICSI Winter Conference Tampa, Florida 2013 FiberOptic Resale Corporation exhibited the new INNO IFS-15H FTTx fusion splicer to conference attendees. BICSI provides information, education and knowledge assessment for individuals and companies in the information technology systems (ITS) industry.

ITS professionals, fiber contractors and distributors from around the globe were in attendance to see FORC demonstrate the new INNO IFS-15H. Attendees were excited with the IFS-15H new features including: splice on connector capability, detachable patented universal fiber holders, digital core alignment technology in a FTTx package splicer, best screen resolution 800x480 detachable SOC oven, battery life and more.

During the conference FORC was awarded top producing USA Authorized Distributor by INNO Instrument. This award was presented to FORC by Justin Lee, Director of INNO Instrument America Dallas, TX. FORC was recognized for its distribution sales and service of both the IFS-10 & IFS15H fusion splicers. George Kyrias, President of FORC accepted the award saying "I am honored by this award and would like to thank INNO for offering high quality fusion splicers at reasonable prices for our clients. Our strong partnership and technical support with INNO Instrument during 2012 has allowed us to provide our clients the latest in fiber optic splicing technology and we look forward to a great 2013”. After only a year on the market the IFS-15H quality speaks for itself. Customers buying the IFS-10 and 15H include contractors working for Verizon, Cox Communications, Comcast Cable, Google Fiber Project and many more. Quality, service and price points are the major value propositions, especially for contractors who do not want to pay an extra 5-7K on a competitive fusion splicer. INNO Instrument will continue their gains of market share in the USA very quickly as these splicers are increasing in popularity.

About FiberOptic Resale Corporation

FiberOptic Resale Corp (FORC) is a dedicated value added stocking distributor and service center servicing the fiber optic industry. We bring high-quality, cost efficient products to the CATV, Contractor, Enterprise, and Telecommunications market place. These products are centered on the Outside Plant (OSP), Central Office (CO), and head end areas of our customer's environments.

With a wide variety of services including in-house technicians we repair, clean & calibrate fusion splicer's OTDRs and cleavers and more. FORC is the largest INNO Instrument authorized fusion splicer service center. Our clients benefit from our "In the field" philosophy with on-site demos and training sessions to help technicians keep up to date on the latest products. To request a product demo please call 877-287-7535 or use our demo request form.

About INNO Instrument

INNO Instrument was founded in Seoul Korea in 2007, with their USA corporate sales and technical staff facility located in Dallas, Texas. Specializing in the latest technology of core alignment splicing INNO Instrument designed the IFS-10, Fiber Master for technicians who require a splicer that is dependable, efficient, and cost effective.

INNO Instrument has continued to develop their fusion splicer products to include the mini IFS-15H FTTx Core Alignment Fusion Splicer with splice on connectors.

INNO Instrument is ISO Certified and is sold globally in 75 countries. Customers include: China Telecom, Telefonica, and SK Telecom to name a few. Their commitment, vision and values are to improve high quality, low cost splicers and cleavers increasing their visibility and expertise in global market.

