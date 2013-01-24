Debt Collection Marketing Consultant John Nemo Discusses at Wisconsin Conference How Social Networks like LinkedIn and Facebook are Changing the Collection Industry

Nemo Media Group founder demonstrates at annual conference how debt collection agencies can leverage LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube to increase revenue, win new clients.

John Nemo, Founder and CEO of Nemo Media Group, a debt collection marketing agency based out of St. Paul, Minnesota, recently spoke to members of the debt collection industry in Madison, Wisconsin. As a featured speaker at the Wisconsin Collectors Association Fall Conference, Nemo highlighted how debt collection agencies can use social media to expand and protect their brand, engage their key audiences, and increase their sales.

Nemo discussed the value social media networks like Facebook and Twitter can bring to collection agencies but was most enthusiastic about the networking and lead generating potential of LinkedIn.

"LinkedIn is where it's at," Nemo said in his presentation to collection professionals. "If you want to make money, if you want to get new clients, if you want to bring in tons of leads and prospects, spend all your time on LinkedIn."

Nemo also stressed the recruiting power of company Facebook pages and how they can be used as "living, breathing" company newsletters.

"You should be using Facebook as a staff recruiting and retention machine," Nemo said. "A company Facebook page can serve as your living, breathing company newsletter or as a place for potential hires to learn about your agency's culture and values."

The presentation was widely considered one of the most useful and informative sessions of the conference.

"John's presentation introduced even me, who's up to date with technology and social media being one of the younger members, to some things I hadn't even considered doing," said conference attendee, Joe Leventhal, Manager at Professional Collectors Corporation. "This was some real eye-opening stuff...I would even venture to say, with what is going on in our industry that this was the most beneficial part of the conference."

Nemo plans on speaking at several regional and national industry events in 2013, including the Northwest Collectors Conference – featuring collectors from Washington and Oregon – May 16-18. He says his goal and the mission of Nemo Media Group is to help clients successfully leverage public relations, social media, video and other marketing tools to increase their revenue, win new clients and enhance their brand online.

ABOUT NEMO MEDIA GROUP

Founded by former ACA International PR Director John Nemo, Nemo Media Group provides debt collection marketing services including PR, video production, social media, SEO, sales/lead generation tools, content writing, and website development for debt collection agencies nationwide.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10354605.htm