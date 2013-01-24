Picaboo Yearbooks is Breathing New Life into the College and University Yearbook Market

Picaboo Yearbooks is now offering college and university classes, groups and faculties a personal and meaningful yearbook that highlights their experiences.

Picaboo Yearbooks, a technology-led yearbook company is on a mission to revolutionize the yearbook industry and ensure that every school and student enjoys a great yearbook, is breathing new life into the college and university yearbook market that has been on the decline for decades.

“We all know that fewer and fewer students are purchasing yearbooks from their college and university; the question is, why?” asked Bryan Payne, President of Picaboo Yearbooks. “Our research clearly showed us that it's because students simply don't find yearbooks relevant to them. They don't want a large tome has very little if any relevance to their college or university experience. They want a yearbook that's about them and their experiences, their memories, their friends, and their story. And since college and university yearbooks have typically been generic `one-size-fits-all' offering, students have not seen the value and are not placing orders. We even heard of one college with thousands of students – but only 26 yearbooks were sold. That speaks volumes!”

In response to this major problem, Picaboo Yearbooks is revolutionizing the yearbook industry with no minimums, no deadlines, and only three week turnaround from order to delivery. Groups within colleges and universities can create their own yearbook, and each student within the group can personalize their yearbook cover and inside yearbook pages. It's an opportunity for sororities, fraternities, teams, clubs, associations, classes, or just a group of close friends to create and purchase as few or as many yearbooks as they need.

Payne also noted that campus groups, associations and all others can also use his company's yearbooks to raise funds for worthy causes, or to help offset expenses.

“With our yearbooks starting at just $8.49, student groups can easily mark-up the base price, set their own retail price, and use the proceeds to fundraise.”

Finally, Payne noted that students and groups who want to enjoy a feature-filled yearbook without spending a cent can take advantage of Picaboo Yearbooks' revolutionary eYearbook program, which is launching in Spring 2013.

“At no cost and with absolutely no obligation to print, students and groups can create a digital eYearbook, and download it for viewing on PCs, laptops, tablets and smartphones. And while there's no obligation of any kind to print their yearbook, if they decide they'd like to print it in softcover or hardcover format, they can easily do so without having to make any layout or design changes. There are no minimum order requirements, and the turnaround from order to delivery in under three weeks. It simply doesn't get any easier than that!”

Students who want to learn more about Picaboo Yearbooks can visit http://yearbooks.picaboo.com/ or email info(at)picabooyearbooks(dot)com

About Picaboo Yearbooks

Picaboo Yearbooks is a division of Picaboo: a premier provider of photo books. Picaboo Yearbooks believes that every school and student deserves a great yearbook, and is revolutionizing the yearbook industry through easy-to-use web app technology that empowers customers to: easily collaborate and create a personalized yearbook in no time; order as few or as many yearbooks as they need for the same affordable price; and have their top quality yearbooks shipped within three weeks. Schools and other organizations can also create a professional, feature-filled eYearbook at no-cost with no print obligation, and easily setup a e-commerce storefront to sell and manage yearbook sales online. Learn more at http://yearbooks.picaboo.com/.

