A Typing Software Review Concluded That Bad Typing Equates To Bad Spelling

English-Language-Skills.Com's review of typing software Ultimate Typing reveals bad typing promotes and even exacerbates bad spelling. While untrained typists may be able to type fast, they often sacrifice accuracy and lower the quality of their work with misspellings, the software review concluded.

An Ultimate Typing™ software review by respected site English Language Skills has confirmed that poor typing skills more often than not result in bad spelling habits being adopted. The review emphasizes the importance of acquiring efficient typing skills that boost typing productivity without compromising work quality.

For error-free typing, individuals need to replace their poor typing habits with more professional and efficient ones, the review emphasizes. It mentions how harmful misspellings are to a person's professional image, as they take attention away from the content and instead highlight the person's poor typing skills. This contributes to the impression that the typist may perhaps even have poor spelling and language skills too.

The review goes on to mention that with improved typing skills, a person's professional image can substantially improve. Fast and accurate typing translates into impeccable typing work, polished content, and satisfied supervisors. As the reviewer suggests, these qualities are certain to be noticed by employers, and great typing skills might even open up new career prospects.

After listing the immediate advantages of efficient typing skills, the review reveals that Ultimate Typing™ is a well-designed software package that in little time and with even less effort can sharpen up anyone's typing skills. The reviewer argues that other typing software reviews show how inadequate earlier typing tutors are in relation to the state-of-the-art Ultimate Typing™ software.

According to the reviewer, Ultimate Typing™ is a prime example of interactive and engaging learning. Using a new technology called Adaptive Learning™, the software is able to respond to the user's typing demands and level and provide practice exercises and games that reflect that user's specific typing needs. The software in this sense is intuitive as it provides exclusively relevant and appropriate typing lessons. In this way, no time is wasted but rather the users focus on improving on their typing inadequacies.

The review concludes that the software package is a powerful tool for anyone wishing to save time, present themself as more tech-savvy and professional, and potentially increase their career potential. There's nothing but advantages to improving typing speed and accuracy, the review wraps up.

For more details on Ultimate Typing™ you can visit http://www.ultimatetyping.com/.

About Ultimate Typing™

Ultimate Typing™ software is designed specifically for the improvement of typing skills. Created by eReflect, a world leader in e-learning and self-development software, Ultimate Typing™ has been informed by the latest developments in the science of touch typing.

Since its creation in 2006 by Marc Slater, the company has already catered to over 112 countries all over the world, offering products with the latest cutting-edge technology, some of which are among the world's most recognized and awarded in the industry.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10343570.htm