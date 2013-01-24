Laser Engraved Bamboo Case Adds Style to Customized iPhone Protection

iGear's Bamboo Case for iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 has been wildly popular since its introduction in early October. Now the company just added a laser engraving option that allows personalized phone cases using customer supplied images.

iGear's iPhone Bamboo Case features two racing stripes, earning it the "Racer" name. Although bamboo is very lightweight, it's one of the strongest natural materials around. The case protects all sides and corners of the phone, with precision cut-outs for accessing ports and buttons. It features a soft velvet lining that protects the sensitive back of iPhone from scuffing and scratching. All ports are accessible without removing the case.

The new laser engraving option allows customers to upload their favorite artwork and make an one-of-a-kind phone case. Using an easy-to-use online Interactive Designer, customers can upload, crop, scale, and position the artwork on the fly. Adding customized text and approval of the the finished design all happen directly from within the web browser instantly. Popular engraving artwork includes sports team logos, company logos, movie and cartoon characters, and personalized monograms. While pure black and white images are most common for engraving, iGear's advanced laser system also accommodates grayscale images, creating engraved images of varying intensities.

"The laser engraving option opens the door to some amazing possibilities..." says Jimmy Sun, president of iGearUnlimited.com. "It allows customers to create a one-of-a-kind bamboo iPhone case using their favorite artwork."

The Bamboo Case is available for iPhone 4, 4S, and iPhone 5, and can be ordered directly from the company's website at $59.99. The engraved version is available at $89.99.

About iGearUnlimited.com

iGearUnlimited.com is powered by Sunrise Digital, an Inc. 5000 company established in 1988 and employs the most advanced equipment and technology, such as G7-certified HP Indigo and UV flatbed presses, laser engraving, and digital die-cutting to create best-in-class products. A privately-owned enterprise, the company is based in Chicago and sells products worldwide.

