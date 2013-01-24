Interactive Media Awards Recognizes Digital Marketing Agency, Bayshore Solutions, for Excellence in Design and Development of Three Outstanding Websites

Technology Conservation Group, Gator Cases and MarineMax Vacations Receives Recognition by the 2012 Interactive Media Awards Q3 for Award-Winning Websites

Interactive marketing solutions company, Bayshore Solutions, wins 3 awards from the 2012 Interactive Media Awards (IMA) for website designs for Technology Conservation Group, Gator Cases and MarineMax Vacations. This is the ninth Interactive Media Award recognition for Bayshore Solutions in 2012.

The Interactive Media Council created the Interactive Media Awards to honor individuals and organizations for their outstanding achievement in website design and development. The Interactive Media Awards judges the web's most professional work and consists of judging various criteria including design, usability, innovation, standards compliance and content.

The Technology Conservation Group was honored with a Best in Class award in the Natural Environment/ Green category. The Best in Class award is the highest honor given by the Interactive Media Awards and represents the very best in planning, execution and overall professionalism. Bayshore Solutions custom designed a website for the Technology Conservation Group with clear calls-to-actions and simple navigation for visitors of the electronics recycling company.

Gator Cases and Bayshore Solutions won an Outstanding Achievement award in the retail category. This is the second highest honor bestowed by IMA. Bayshore Solutions created a custom website development solution with a new branded design that allowed Gator Cases to keep its existing database of over 2,000 products while allowing more flexibility and easier product management.

Bayshore Solutions was also awarded for its work on MarineMax Vacations with an Outstanding Achievement award in the Travel/ Tourism category. The website excelled in all areas of the IMA judging criteria. MarineMax Vacations partnered with Bayshore Solutions to create a website that would reflect its new brand presence and increase charter vacation and yacht sales leads.

“We are pleased to have our websites for Technology Conservation Group, Gator Cases and MarineMax Vacations recognized by the Interactive Media Awards,” said President and CEO, Kevin Hourigan. ”In addition to delivering internet solutions that grow our customer's business, such industry evaluation helps us keep crafting best presentation and performance websites.”

To read more about the Interactive Media Awards Q3, please visit: http://www.bayshoresolutions.com/portfolio-home/bayshore-solutions-awards/2012/2012-interactive-media-awards-q3.aspx.

To find out more about Bayshore Solutions' awards wins, visit: http://www.bayshoresolutions.com/portfolio-home/bayshore-solutions-awards.aspx.

About Bayshore Solutions

Web design, development and digital marketing agency Bayshore Solutions, offers award-winning capabilities in custom web design, website development, e-commerce and Internet marketing. Founded in 1996, the web site design company has delivered custom web applications and interactive marketing services throughout the USA and internationally. Headquartered in Tampa, the firm has a full web development and Internet marketing delivery team located in its Denver, Colorado office and physical offices accessible to Orlando, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Dade County and Broward County in Florida. Bayshore Solutions integrates technology and Internet marketing services to ensure measurable results for clients. For more information about Web site design and Internet marketing services visit http://www.BayshoreSolutions.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10331700.htm