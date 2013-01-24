Allocadia Delivers Record-Breaking Growth to End 2012

Allocadia Sees Strong Demand from Enterprise CMOs with 321% Year-over-Year Growth

Allocadia Software, the leader in cloud software for Marketing Operations, today announced a record-breaking second quarter for fiscal 2013, ending December 31, 2012. The company grew bookings by 321% year-over-year, while adding over 300 new marketing users to its cloud service.

Allocadia continued to capitalize on the strategic importance of improving marketing ROI and the growth of marketing technology budgets, with CMOs choosing to deploy Allocadia's planning, budgeting, and ROI solution across their marketing organizations.

According to SiriusDecisions, “[Marketing] Operations should examine how well its processes for financial planning, spend management, project management, asset organization/utilization and marketing calendar communications support the demands of a more integrated marketing model.” [1]

In addition to new customer wins, the company continued to see strong renewals and increased adoption, as existing customers expanded deployments across their operations.

During the quarter, Allocadia made key hires in customer success, engineering, sales and marketing. Allocadia also announced partnerships with leading marketing cloud providers to help marketers connect campaign and revenue performance with marketing investments:



Certified as a Salesforce.com partner and listed on AppExchange

Joined Eloqua AppCloud ecosystem, bringing a key MRM pillar to Eloqua's customers

Launch partner for Marketo's LaunchPoint, bringing together best-of-breed marketing cloud solutions

“Marketing Operations is now a critical function for many enterprises and Allocadia is becoming an essential solution to support this function,” said Kristine Steuart, CEO and co-founder of Allocadia. “Through a relentless focus on our customers, Allocadia is earning a reputation for superior ease-of-use and fast time-to-value. As we begin the New Year we will retain the same discipline as we continue to accelerate our growth.”

[1] SiriusDecisions, Inc. Research Brief, titled “Marketing Operations: Planning Assumptions 2013”

About Allocadia Software

Allocadia provides cloud software for Marketing Operations giving marketers complete visibility into all investments and all results, whatever the source. Enterprises see immediate financial benefits by re-allocating marketing budgets to the highest-performing marketing programs. Customers include F5 Networks, Juniper Networks, SENSA Products, Stepstone and Trimble. For more information, visit http://www.allocadia.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweballocadia/marketing_operations/prweb10358958.htm