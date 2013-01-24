iLuv Wins Two Good Design Awards

iLuv has Accrued Thirty Three Awards for Innovative Design and Outstanding Achievement

iLuv Creative Technology, the premier provider of the most comprehensive line of accessories for the mobile lifestyle, announced today that it has won two 2012 Good Design awards. Good Design is the world's most prestigious, recognized, and oldest Design Awards program and is considered to be one of the top four design awards worldwide. It is organized annually by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban studies.

The FitActive earphones and the MultiCharger-X both won honors in the electronics product category. Products entered in this prestigious program are judged by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, engineers and members of the media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting edge innovative products across more than 20 product categories.

“iLuv is a leader in the mobile accessory technology industry when it comes to delivering innovative, market- premium products at a sensible price,” said Felix Kim, Sr. Manager of Global Product Marketing at iLuv Creative Technology. “We want consumers to gain the most functionality from their devices with our smart, groundbreaking solutions. We are honored to be recognized for our achievements and thank Good Design for the two Good Design Electronics 2012 Awards.”

•The MultiCharger-X (iAD910) combines the best of form and function and also won a 2013 iF product design award, an internationally recognized label for award-winning design. This 10-bay charger for the iPad was built with a minimalistic exterior to better match the iPad and other iOS devices it was designed to work with. MultiCharger-X was created with the end user in mind, namely schools, IT managers and even tech novices. It has rounded corners for safety, handles and optional attachable wheels for portability, and a locking door for security. It also features individual 3-color LED lights that indicate – 1. When the device is charging, 2. When the device has finished charging, and 3. When the device is in syncing mode. MultiCharger-X can even be daisy-chained to two additional units to allow up to 30 iPad devices to sync at once with a single MacBook. It allows users to sync data, menus and updates across multiple iPad devices simultaneously, making it an ideal tool to help manage high-tech investments.

•The FitActive (iEP414/415/416) earphones also won an International CES Innovations 2013 Design and Engineering Award. They allow listeners to enjoy their favorite music and stay alert while running or exercising outdoors. Unlike other sports earphones, the FitActive earphones also feature an in-ear brace that keep your ear buds secure without interfering with your glasses, goggles, cap or headband. The ear buds are shaped differently from traditional earphones so that users can focus on their music and stay alert at the same time. The FitActive earphones were creatively designed to perfectly suit the needs of sporty people who enjoy being outdoors.

About iLuv

iLuv Creative Technology, the premier provider of the most comprehensive line of accessories for Apple, Samsung and Smartphone devices, rapidly delivers products for today's discriminating consumers. Since inception, iLuv has amassed a total of 33 prestigious awards including 4 red dot product design awards, 4 prestigious iF Design Awards, 2 Good Design Awards, and 23 CES Innovation Awards. iLuv was also recognized with 1 Global iBrand Top 20 award. These awards serve as recognition for our innovative design and engineering across a range of mobile accessories, including headphones, adapters, speakers and chargers. Headquartered in New York, iLuv is a division of jWIN Electronics Corp., a leading consumer electronics company since 1997. All iLuv products are conceived, designed and developed in New York and continue to lead in quality, value, design and innovation. Learn more about our distinctive range of products and why iLuv means Innovative Lifestyle Unquestionable Value® at http://www.iLuv.com.

